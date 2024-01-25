"Rare Twitch W": Fans praise Twitch after it announces new Partner Plus rules and changes to Prime Subscriptions

Twitch has updated and expanded its Partner Plus program, giving more content creators access to its benefits starting May 2024. The platform has also revealed that it will change how Prime Subscriptions work globally and remove the $100K cap in the 70/30 revenue share system. A large part of the streaming community has responded positively to the changes, with many taking to social media to express how they feel.

Streamers and viewers have praised the Amazon-owned company's new plans. Content creator Covfefe called them a rare W for the platform:

"Rare Twitch W???"

What are the new changes introduced by Twitch? Exploring the expanded Partner Plus Program, no $100K cap, and Prime Subscription revenue split

The Twitch Partner Plus program was introduced by the platform last year as a response to the massive backlash it received after removing the 30/70 subscription split. The program introduced certain parameters that content creators would have to meet to be eligible.

The company has now introduced a new tier of the program, which has a much lower threshold - 100 points (One Tier 1 sub gives One point, One Tier 2 sub gives Two Points, One Tier 3 sub gives Six points). Content creators will have to maintain 100 paid tier 1 subscriptions (which are not gifted) worth of points for three consecutive months to get to this level.

For streamers to get the more lucrative 70/30 revenue split on Twitch, they will have to maintain a new threshold - 300. Previously, this number was 350. Now, even Affiliates can qualify for the new revenue system.

Another big change is that there will be no cap on the amount of earnings through the 70/30 split. Previously, Twitch streamers on the Partner Plus program would be reverted to the basic 50/50 split after $100K net revenue was reached. The announcement also notes that this change is in direct response to negative community feedback and is aimed at pleasing content creators.

Prime Subscriptions has also received some changes. For those unaware, people with Amazon Prime subscriptions can subscribe to a streamer of their choice for no additional cost every month.

The payouts from these subs will now be revamped. Previously, they used to count as a normal tier-one subscription, but streamers will now be paid a fixed rate set by the platform, which will vary from country to country. Per the announcement, this will maintain sustainable growth without hampering the viewer's experience.

Here are some of the new Prime Subscription revenue rates for key countries:

USA: $2.25

Canada: $2.25

Germany: $1.55

Brazil: $0.60

Japan $1.75

Russia: $0.40

France: $1.55

United Kingdom: $1.80

These rates are subject to change over time and will go into effect from June 3, 2024.

Here are some general reactions to the changes on X, with a majority of streamers seemingly welcoming them, and others raising issues with the tweaks to Prime Subscriptions.

Twitch has been laying off many of its employees recently. CEO Dan Clancy recently revealed that the streaming platform was not profitable. Only time will tell if the new changes make things better.