Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League failure resulted in $200,000,000 loss in revenue to Warner Bros, reveals David Zaslav

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League's disappointing release has resulted in a significant revenue loss of $200 million, as reported by David Zaslav, CEO of Warner Bros. Discovery. Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League failed to get any proper traction, and two months after its release, the game was already sitting at less than 100 players.

Let's take a look at how the most anticipated live-service title from 2024 resulted in this huge revenue loss, as revealed by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League resulted in a huge revenue loss

The news came during the company's Q1 financial results report, where Warner Bros. Discovery acknowledged the "significantly lower revenues" generated by the title, as compared to the hugely successful Hogwarts Legacy from the same period last year.

In an investor call later on, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav termed the release of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League as "disappointing". The CFO Gunnar Wiedenfels elaborated on the financial impact, revealing an impairment charge absorbed by the company due to the game's lack of success.

After the Q1 report was published, CFO Weidenfelds said in the investor call:

"Starting with Studios, the $400 million+ year-over-year decline during Q1 was primarily due to the very tough comp we faced in games against the success of Hogwarts Legacy last year in the first quarter, in conjunction with the disappointing Suicide Squad release this past quarter, which we impaired, leading to a $200 million impact to EBITDA during the first quarter."

EBITDA is an acronym for earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization.

The current state of Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League

The game has very few players currently (Image via Rocksteady Studios)

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League was one of the most anticipated live-service games of 2024, and it is currently sitting at less than 100 players just two months after its release.

Beyond its disappointing narrative, a straight-up continuation of the Arkhamverse, Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League fails to impress even as a basic game. It's a run-of-the-mill third-person action title lacking any spark of originality or fresh ideas. All of these piled together contribute to the poor state of the game currently.