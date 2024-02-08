Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League leaks hint that Task Force X may team up with the Justice League

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League leaks have hinted at a ton of information surrounding the game before its official launch. They disclosed the grisly details behind the death of each Justice League member and of the overarching multiverse plot. A recent leak has now seemingly suggested the return of the Justice League, who may be teaming up with Task Force X in the post-launch campaign.

A breakdown of these leaks can be found below.

Note: Heavy spoilers for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League will follow. This article is based on leaks. Readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League leaks detail the return of the Justice League in the Arkhamverse

Suicide Squad ends with the death of all Justice League members (with the exception of Wonder Woman) at the hands of Task Force X. The game does, in fact, hint at the eventual return of the Justice League - as indicated by a scene where the Flash seemingly regenerates his lost finger shortly after being killed, post-campaign.

Superman is likely to return (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

As revealed by Lex Luthor, Brainiac’s corruption had altered the DNA of each Justice League member, and their deaths were a way to “undo” that corruption, regenerating them back into their past, normal selves.

Detailed in the Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League leak is an audio file of Lois Lane confirming the return of Green Lantern and the Flash, who have been aiding the inhabitants of the Arkhamvese in repelling Brainiac.

The Flash is allegedly alive and well (Image via Warner Bros. Games)

These Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League leaks suggest the return of the now-fallen members of the League, with Superman and Batman set to follow shortly afterward. While the return of Wonder Woman is still uncertain, it is hoped that she will make an appearance as well.

The Justice League will likely aid Task Force X in the upcoming seasonal content for Suicide Squad. However, how this will play out remains to be seen.

For more Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League leaks, news, and updates, stay tuned to Sportskeeda.