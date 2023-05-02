Super Mega Baseball 4 trailer revealed - David Ortiz cover icon, release dates, and more

Super Mega Baseball 4 will mark EA Sports’ return to the world of baseball video games after over a decade. The popular franchise is set to receive another iteration, expected to be bigger than ever. With plenty of prospective additions to the title, the maiden trailer has revealed Hall of Famer David Ortiz as the cover icon. That’s not all, as EA Sports has big plans for players.

Aside from the release date, the trailer has highlighted some important details. This includes several features and key aspects of Super Mega Baseball 4, including the numerous Hall of Famers who will be present in the game, scheduled to release on June 2, 2023.

Super Mega Baseball 4 could be biggest entry of franchise

Super Mega Baseball has always presented the sport in a larger-than-life manner, shifting away from realism. The latest iteration will be different from MLB The Show 23, but that doesn’t mean players will have any less fun. EA Sports has already revealed its ambitions following its association with David Ortiz, who expressed happiness with the latest developments, stating:

“It’s an incredible honor to be the first cover athlete for Super Mega Baseball and to be recognized as a baseball legend in the game alongside hundreds of other icons in our sport for the first time in the series. Super Mega Baseball 4 is going to be an amazing and fun experience for fans that truly captures the humor and personality of baseball.”

The upcoming game will feature David Ortiz and over 200 icons, including Babe Ruth and Jose Bautista. Players can play with squads organized by era or control customized teams as part of the Shuffle Draft.

The Shuffle Draft will be one of several new additions requested by players for a long time. There will be new stadiums, automatic walks, and more walking for them in the game. Moreover, EA Sports will introduce the chemistry system to the franchise for the first time.

The new visuals and audio will lead to greater immersion, and EA Sports seems to have paid attention to accessibility. Super Mega Baseball 4 will be available on PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, and old and current-gen consoles of the PlayStation and Xbox. Moreover, there will be crossplay and cross-gen support across all platforms.

