Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble reveals new Among Us DLC

Among Us is collaborating with Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble to introduce the suspicious Crewmate as a playable character in the charming 3D collectathon game from Like A Dragon developer RGG Studio. The iconic character arrives as a paid DLC available to purchase via the Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch console.

Following the previous launches such as Hatsune Miku and Godzilla, this should provide fans a new incentive to return to the cutesy platformer. Here's everything to know about this new DLC.

Become the Imposter in the new Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble Among Us DLC

A collaboration that no doubt emerged from the left field, this DLC stars the recognizable red-clad Crewmate as they make their way through the game's various challenging levels. SEGA has announced a brand-new trailer depicting the character in action. As with other collaboration characters available as paid DLC, the Crewmate has its own cosmetic flourishes during gameplay.

This includes cheeky emotes as well as the traditional bananas being replaced by pizzas that players must collect to achieve the high score across levels that can range from fun to hardcore. A free update version 2.10 is also up and available to download. It introduces a brand-new stage for the “Ba-BOOM!” battle mode, as well as brand-new customization options, and more.

It remains to be seen how further down the line developer RGG Studio and publisher SEGA continue to support the game, but for now, its certainly the most ambitious entry in the franchise yet with over 200 levels to dive into. A free demo is also available for newcomers to check out before getting into the full game on the Nintendo eShop.

Super Monkey Ball Banana Rumble is available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch hybrid console.

