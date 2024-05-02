Super Nintendo World Orlando opening date set for 2025 at Universal Epic Universe

The Super Nintendo World Orlando is all set to release sometime later in 2025, as detailed via Universal Orlando in its official website. Set to debut at the Universal Epic Universe, participants will find a breathtaking depiction of five such Super Nintendo Worlds - ranging from the likes of Super Mario Land to Donkey Kong Country.

A breakdown of the Super Nintendo World Orlando announcement can be found below, detailing its many attractions.

Super Nintendo World Orlando set to release at Universal Epic Universe in 2025

Fans will be able to experience a total of five Worlds at the newest addition to the Universal Epic Universe, featuring icons from Nintendo such as Mario and Donkey Kong. While Universal has yet to confirm the exact opening date for Super Nintendo World Orlando, it should release by Q4 2025 - provided there are no further delays.

The theme park will feature a ton of rides and attractions, most of which are yet to be revealed. However, Universal has gone on to detail two noteworthy additions:

Super Mario Land : Participants can battle against Team Bowser on Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, and journey through various setpieces on Yoshi's Adventure, among other attractions. The course is likely to have VR elements, having the player fully immerse themselves in Mario Kart styled gameplay sequences.

: Participants can battle against Team Bowser on Mario Kart: Bowser's Challenge, and journey through various setpieces on Yoshi's Adventure, among other attractions. The course is likely to have VR elements, having the player fully immerse themselves in Mario Kart styled gameplay sequences. Donkey Kong Country: Participants can assist both Donkey Kong and Diddy Kong in the Mine-Cart Madness attraction, protecting the Golden Banana at all costs.

A "Power-Up Band" will also be available, allowing players to collect digital coins, stamps, and track high scores among other features. The Power-Up Band also accumulates Keys after winning through challenges, which can in turn be used to defeat a multitude of enemies - including Bowser Jr. Shadow.

Further details surrounding the events are yet to be revealed at the time of writing this article. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda Esports and Gaming for more updates.