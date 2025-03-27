Super Robot Wars Y confirmed for 2025 launch on PC and consoles

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced Super Robot Wars Y, the newest title set to grace the underrated sci-fi strategy RPG series. While no release date has been disclosed for the game, it's confirmed to arrive in 2025 for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Keeping up with the series' tradition, this new installment will yet again be a love letter to mecha anime fans, as it features a variety of characters across iconic sci-fi mecha shows.
That said, this article covers everything we currently know about this upcoming entry in the Super Robot Wars saga.
Super Robot Wars Y launches in 2025
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
Following in the footsteps of the upcoming game's predecessor, Super Robot Wars 30, the publisher has confirmed that fans can expect iconic characters from the following franchises and shows to make an appearance in this new entry:
- COMBATTLER V
- Aura Battler Dunbine
- Mobile Fighter G Gundam
- Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury (Season 1)
- Majestic Prince
- Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre
- Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection
- Getter Robo Arc, and more
It will also be the most visually striking series entry yet, with detailed character models, fight animations, and a ton of fan service both in and out of battle. Combat will feel familiar to fans of the series, with its grid-based movement and cinematic movesets that are both flashy and powerful.
Additionally, the game's upgrade system will allow players to customize the mechs and their pilots to face any scenario, no matter how dangerous. The original story featured in this game will pay homage to the lore of each of these respective franchises, as it combines all of these universes into one.
Also read: 5 must-play Mobile Suit Gundam games
Super Robot Wars Y blasts onto PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch platforms sometime in 2025.
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.