Super Robot Wars Y confirmed for 2025 launch on PC and consoles

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced Super Robot Wars Y, the newest title set to grace the underrated sci-fi strategy RPG series. While no release date has been disclosed for the game, it's confirmed to arrive in 2025 for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch platforms. Keeping up with the series' tradition, this new installment will yet again be a love letter to mecha anime fans, as it features a variety of characters across iconic sci-fi mecha shows.

Ad

That said, this article covers everything we currently know about this upcoming entry in the Super Robot Wars saga.

Super Robot Wars Y launches in 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Following in the footsteps of the upcoming game's predecessor, Super Robot Wars 30, the publisher has confirmed that fans can expect iconic characters from the following franchises and shows to make an appearance in this new entry:

COMBATTLER V

Aura Battler Dunbine

Mobile Fighter G Gundam

Mobile Suit Gundam the Witch from Mercury (Season 1)

Majestic Prince

Macross Delta: Passionate Walküre

Code Geass Lelouch of the Re;surrection

Getter Robo Arc, and more

It will also be the most visually striking series entry yet, with detailed character models, fight animations, and a ton of fan service both in and out of battle. Combat will feel familiar to fans of the series, with its grid-based movement and cinematic movesets that are both flashy and powerful.

Ad

Additionally, the game's upgrade system will allow players to customize the mechs and their pilots to face any scenario, no matter how dangerous. The original story featured in this game will pay homage to the lore of each of these respective franchises, as it combines all of these universes into one.

Also read: 5 must-play Mobile Suit Gundam games

Super Robot Wars Y blasts onto PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch platforms sometime in 2025.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.