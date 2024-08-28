Supercell hints at Clash Royale P.E.K.K.A. Evolution

The Clash Royale P.E.K.K.A. evolution will likely be introduced as the 22nd card evolution in the game. This has been hinted at by Supercell on their official X handle, following the earlier trends where they posted sneak pics of upcoming cards, like the Clash Royale Wizard Evolution, before they were released.

This article highlights the details of the recent Clash Royale post and provides the possible reason why it is dedicated to the P.E.K.K.A.

Details of the Clash Royale P.E.K.K.A. Evolution post

In a recent post on the official X handle, the developers uploaded an image of a pink-colored horn with a butterfly on it. The post contained the "CardEvolution" hashtag, signifying that the image is promotional content for the same.

This raises the probability of this being the Clash Royale P.E.K.K.A. Evolution since this is the only unit in the game with a pink horn. Additionally, the P.E.K.K.A. also has a voiceline that mentions the word "butterfly."

It's important to note that only two moving troops have horns in the game: P.E.K.K.A. and Mini P.E.K.K.A. However, Mini P.E.K.K.A. possesses a blue horn and has a voice line mentioning the word "Pancakes." This further justifies the theory that this promo refers to the upcoming P.E.K.K.A. Evolution.

Unless the developer shocks the gaming fraternity and goes against the clear indications, the theory will likely become the reality soon.

Possible Evolution ability of P.E.K.K.A.

P.E.K.K.A. (Image via Supercell)

As a tank, P.E.K.K.A. can destroy the Wizard, Ice Wizard, and other high-hitpoint units in a single swing of his sword to justify his 7-elixir cost. However, the entity struggles when dealing with swarms of low-hitpoint troops like Skeletons, which often leads to negative elixir trade.

The upcoming card evolution will likely address this issue, possibly by adding the blast effect—either in the regular attack or during the time of death. This blast will destroy all the swarming units. However, Supercell might also increase its speed or provide it with a double sword to destroy such mini-units.

Also read: How to get the free card evolution in the game?

