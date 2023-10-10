Supercell launches Clash Royale and Clash of Clans on Google Play Games for PC

Supercell, the company behind the popular mobile games Clash of Clans and Clash Royale, has made a revolutionary foray into the PC gaming market. Since these age-old games are now genuinely playable on PCs, there is much anticipation.

Now that the games are accessible to PC users via Google Play Games (beta), a completely new level of gameplay has been made possible.

The deliberate decision to bring Clash of Clans and Clash Royale to PC demonstrates Supercell's dedication to giving gamers more ways to interact with their beloved titles.

Supercell released Clash Royale and Clash of Clans on PC for selected regions

The PC soft launch of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale is currently in full swing, with anxious gamers getting the first taste of this gaming revolution in Canada, Chile, and Singapore. The upgrade, which promises a smooth transition from mobile displays to desktop monitors, is rolling out to all Google Play Games customers in the abovementioned nations.

Supercell has always hoped to create games that will stay with gamers for years to come, carving memories that will last a lifetime. It is not only increasing its reach but also improving the player experience by officially supporting two of its popular games on PC.

The PC versions can include enhanced graphics, mouse controls for precise gameplay, and high-end performance capabilities, guaranteeing an immersive and visually spectacular gaming experience.

The global release of Clash of Clans and Clash Royale on PC via Google Play Games (beta) is just around the corner. With this move, Supercell's aim of producing games that last the test of time advances significantly, ensuring that Clash fans have more opportunities than ever to dive into the epic conflicts and strategic challenges that distinguish these classic titles.

As the Clash community awaits the game's global release on PC, it's apparent that Supercell's commitment to innovation and player happiness is unshakable, paving the way for a new era of Clash gaming. Keep an eye out for the official global launch, and prepare to play the titles in a whole new light.