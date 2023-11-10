SuperGaming releases new Diwali update for Battle Stars: New hero, Delhi Diwali map, and more

Battle Stars has revealed its newest big upgrade in time for Diwali, altering the gaming experience with a Delhi Diwali map and introducing a legendary hero inspired by India's gaming sensation, Techno Gamerz. The latest update, which brought Super Weapons, free legendary skins for each character, and Pro Controls, demonstrates Battle Stars' dedication to expanding gameplay.

The game's playable characters have been significantly redesigned, as has the advancement and upgrading system, to provide players with a more engaging and rewarding experience.

Battle Stars receives a major Diwali update

The Delhi Diwali map has been turned into a breathtaking night environment decorated with lights and diyas, taking players through an immersive journey. Festive gift boxes have replaced loot boxes, and grenades have been given a Diwali makeover as sutli bombs, providing a cultural edge to the gameplay. The entire map is festooned with vivid decorations and complex rangoli designs, perfectly reflecting the spirit of the Festival of Lights.

The addition of Techno Gamerz as a playable hero adds an interesting new layer to the game. The hero is based on Ujjwal Chaurasia, one of India's leading gaming YouTubers, and is inspired by Chaurasia's favorite character, Agent 47, from the Hitman series.

This legendary rarity hero has a rapid rate of fire with his primary weapon. He inflicts electrical damage over time with his secondary weapon, guaranteeing a thrilling and exhilarating gaming experience for gamers.

Prior to the Diwali update, Battle Stars paid tribute to the Cricket World Cup by including cricket-themed skins for some of its most popular heroes. This displays the game's adaptability to different themes and festivities, keeping the gaming community enthusiastic and engaged.

Battle Stars has also been nominated for the prestigious Google Play Users' Choice Game of 2023 award. This nomination is proof of the game's widespread appeal and positive feedback. It's evidence of the creators' dedication to offering a superior gaming experience that appeals to the intended audience.

The combination of the festive Delhi map, Techno Gamerz as a hero, and the unique gameplay elements introduced in the last update guarantee a thrilling and visually spectacular experience as players dig into the Diwali update.

The game's ability to seamlessly include cultural festivals and pay homage to gaming influencers such as Techno Gamerz demonstrates its dedication to remaining at the forefront of the gaming industry.