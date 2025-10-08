SWAPMEAT announces Early Access release date alongside Steam Next Fest demo

The upcoming roguelite third-person shooter SWAPMEAT will enter Early Access on PC and macOS via Steam on October 21, 2025. Fans will be able to check it out while developer One More Game works on the game at the same time. Additionally, the title will see its final playtest, Meat Lab 7, launch during the Steam Next Fest 2025 event.

Here's everything to know about what's going on with SWAPMEAT leading up to and beyond its Early Access period. Read on to know more.

SWAMPEAT Early Access release date announced

With Early Access beginning on October 21, 2025, fans can dive into the meaty madness to take on hordes of alien threats and use their body parts to alter gameplay across various planets in a Solar System. Here are all the perks that Early Access supporters can enjoy:

Founder's Edition upgrade (includes two extra copies of the game for co-op)

upgrade (includes two extra copies of the game for co-op) Quack Ops set featuring three exclusive in-game cosmetics (a Golden Spatula, Carl's Original Golden antenna ball, and The Alt Comedian Connor O'Malley Head)

(a Golden Spatula, Carl's Original Golden antenna ball, and The Alt Comedian Connor O'Malley Head) Access to the B-Sides of the official game soundtrack

of the official game soundtrack Additional content, including a new Solar System that will be featured in the 1.0 launch

Labelled SWAPMEAT Founder's Edition, this Early Access product will be available to buy for $24.99 USD.

SWAPMEAT demo revealed for Steam Next Fest 2025

Battle alien swarms either solo or in co-op with the Meat Lab 7 playtest and beyond (Image via One More Game)

Those hesitant about spending money on the game can try SWAPMEAT for free when the Meat Lab 7 playtest becomes publicly available on October 20, 2025. Fans who have indulged in any of the previous playtests can look forward to the most refined gameplay experience yet.

This new demo features the first solar system dubbed the Jangus System. Home to three planets - Scurvion Alpha, Barbecunis, and Calypso - players will be tasked with overcoming challenges in each sandbox by completing objectives and eliminating any incoming hostiles. The Franken Bean boss at the end will test players' skills and build-crafting acumen.

While swapping body parts to make efficient build combinations is the name of the game here, co-op implementation ensures fans do not have to go at it alone for this Steam Next Fest 2025 demo. Note that playtesters who end up buying the Early Access game will be rewarded with the Meat Scientist exclusive cosmetic set in the full game.

The Steam Next Fest event will run from October 13-20, 2025, on Valve's digital games storefront Steam.

