SypherPK pens down his agenda for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6

Fortnite was a massive surprise to the gaming fraternity when it came out. The growth of the 100-man battle royale was gradual but steady, before streamers like Ninja and SypherPK arrived on the scene.

There has been no stopping Fortnite since that. Epic Games' battle royale has not only broken several records over the years, but it has also exposed the players to some extravagant crossovers, including a massive one with Marvel.

The premise of the title, however, has remained the same over the last few years. But, the devs have tweaked certain aspects of the game to keep the popularity of the title alive.

Even though Fortnite is in a very good space right now, the path up to this point has been full of hurdles.

One of the most consistent streamers of the battle royale, SypherPK, via a recent stream, penned down his agenda for the upcoming season.

SypherPK suggests changes to the upcoming season of Fortnite

It is important to note that SypherPK has been a beloved member of the Fortnite community since the title came out. In a way, he has seen the title grow in a way no other streamer has.

The American streamer however, highlighted the action in the game as the first issue. He believes that the action is centred around a few main areas, which makes gameplay less interesting.

The devs introduced several NPC's to keep things interesting. Players stand divided on this development. Several streamers have commented on the issue of NPC's claiming that it beats the competitive ability of the title and makes it rather child-like.

SypherPK, however, believes that the title feels incomplete even after the addition of NPC's and wants the devs need to develop a new strategy to keep the spark of Fortnite alive.

In the end, he also stated that the AR meta of the game is rather weak and that the devs need to add more weapons to support the SCAR, which is perhaps the longest standing weapon in the game.

