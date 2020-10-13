T1 roster almost complete ahead of Valorant First Strike tournament

T1 Esports is one of the most prominent esports organizations in the world, with teams in games like Dota, Super Smash Bros., PUBG, Hearthstone, Valorant and Apex Legends.

But having parted ways with two of its players, Austin "crashies" Roberts and Victor "food" Wong on 3rd September 2020, T1's Valorant roster has remained incomplete, with Tyler "Skadoodle" Latham on the bench.

And yesterday, i.e., 12th October, Riot Games announced, from the Twitter account of Valorant News, the introduction of new servers for the MENA regions, as well as the first Riot-sponsored esports tournament, First Strike.

Dedicated servers for Middle East go live tomorrow, October 13! pic.twitter.com/9wT9i8i7Rl — Valorant News (@ValorantUpdates) October 12, 2020

T1 announces final additions to Valorant team

Hours after this news, T1's official Twitter account posted that former CS: GO player Sam "DaZeD" Marine has joined its Valorant roster.

During his CS; GO career, DaZeD used to play for the North American side, iBUYPOWER. However, due to allegations of match-fixing in January 2015, a majority of the roster was banned by Valve.

The ban included DaZeD, Brax and AZK. But Skadoodle, despite being an essential part of the iBUYPOWER roster at that time, was not involved in the scandal.

Skadoodle, now a part of T1, took a hiatus from the game earlier in August, saying that he would be back playing for T1 "when the time is right".

I have been grinding to expand my agent pool and overall impact with the OP and will be back with T1 when the time is right, but in the meantime am going to be practicing with other teams to stay sharp. I'll be back soon and better than ever — Tyler Latham (@Ska) August 24, 2020

Skadoodle will probably be looking to return to the Valorant professional squad of T1 with the upcoming First Strike tournament.

According to Riot Games, here are some details of this event:

Regional qualifiers will begin in the second half of October

The event will conclude with multiple regional finals scheduled from 3rd to 6th December

With the first Riot-sponsored esports tournament for Valorant on the horizon, it seems obvious that Skadoodle will be looking to return.

According to T1's Liquipedia page, he has been listed under the lineup of active players, alongside Braxton "Brax" Pierce, Keven "AZK" Lariviere, and DaZeD, with Daniel Montaner as the coach.

Supporting this is T1's tweet before the announcement of DaZeD's signing:

📸 PT. 1



5 PM PDT pic.twitter.com/fchjlrEusj — T1 (@T1) October 12, 2020

The tweet clearly shows Brax, Skadoodle and AZK, while DaZeD and the final unknown member remain hidden.

T1 will expectedly be announcing the final member of its Valorant roster soon. With Final Strike coming soon and major organizations like 100 Thieves, T1, and Cream Real Betis joining Valorant, the future of this title's pro scene looks exceptionally bright and hopeful.