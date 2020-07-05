Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020: Players allowed to use tablets in Stage 3 of the tournament

Players that have been using tablets in COD Mobile World Championship 2020 can take a sigh of relief.

Tablets and iPads will be allowed in the third stage of the Call of Duty Mobile World Championship 2020.

Pic credit: Call of Duty Mobile

Amidst the ongoing controversy regarding the use of tablets by some players in Call Of Duty Mobile Championship 2020, Activision has clarified that it is permitted. This decision came after players complained that some players were using Tablets or iPads for competitive gaming. The $1M COD Mobile World Championship 2020 is sponsored by Sony Xperia, a mobile phone manufacturer.

Players can use tablets in stage 3 of Call of Duty Mobile Championship

The tweet was posted from the official account of Call Of Duty Mobile. It reads:

📢Hey everyone, we want to clarify that mobile devices including iPads and tablets are allowed for Stages 1-3 in the CODM World Championship 2020. We apologize for any confusion around this. However, for Stages 4 and 5 we will provide specific requirements at a later date. — Call of Duty: Mobile (@PlayCODMobile) July 2, 2020

Call of Duty Mobile also mentioned that the specific requirements for stages 4 and 5 would be provided at a later date.

Currently, the 3rd stage of Call of Duty Mobile World Championship is being held in different regions of the world. This stage is called the regional qualifiers. These regional qualifiers are being hosted on GameBattle. The top teams will be move on to the regional playoffs.

Can the hosts ask the players to switch to a particular mobile device?

We all know that LAN events are usually sponsored by a mobile company. These Mobile companies also tend to provide a specific device to players for competing. We have seen this in the case of PUBG Mobile tournaments like PMWL. Activision could likely do the same thing for further stages i.e. Stage 4 and Stage 5, which may happen offline.

With Sony's Xperia series being an all smartphone lineup, there is a possibility that Activision might force all the tablet players to switch to Sony's devices in the future. This will be hard for the players who have only been playing on tablets or iPads and are not comfortable with playing on smartphones.

All the details on the Call of Duty Mobile World championship can be found on GameBattle's website.

