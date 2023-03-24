Tarik secures an insane ace in Counter-Strike 2, stuns online community

After being rumored for years, Counter-Strike 2's limited beta finally dropped and it took Tarik less than two games before he registered his first ace on the brand-new Source 2 engine. Valve has kept fans and FPS enthusiasts on their toes for years, brimming with anticipation as to what Counter-Strike Global Offensive's successor could potentially offer to rival Riot Games' Valorant.

Following multiple leaks and murmurs of the Source 2 engine being coded into CS: GO, Valve officially put the rumors to rest and announced the 'Limited Test' beta on March 22, 2023.

With its promise of a complete "overhaul to every system, every piece of content, and every part of the C-S experience,” a select few content creators, including Michael "Shroud", Erik "fl0m", Alex "Machine", and Jordan "n0thing", were given special access to verify these new promises and test out the Source 2 engine.

New game, old Tarik

During his livestream on March 22, 2023, after waiting for access to C-S 2 limited test beta, popular American content creator and former CS pro, "Tarik" Celik managed to stun his viewers with an ace in his second game on Valve's new shooter.

After adjusting his settings and playing a couple of deathmatches, the former Evil Geniuses rifler jumped into his first game of unranked competitive Counter-Strike 2.

Featuring a party stacked to the gills with North America's finest in the form of n0thing and Shroud, the first map was played out with caution, with everyone trying to get a feel for the new engine.

However, it didn't take Tarik too long to get a feel for the game as he showcased it on the next map. The round in question started with the Sentinels' content creator pushing out a catwalk before taking out two CT players near bombsite A.

With two crisp headshots, the 27-year-old himself couldn't believe how the new Source 2 engine was playing out. After hunting for the remaining three players on the map and accumulating five headshots, a nonchalant Tarik stated:

"I got the first C-S 2 ace."

Before Celik could celebrate his achievement, Erik "fl0m" quickly reminded the New York native that it doesn't matter who gets the first ace in the game, what matters is who uploads the ace first on the internet.

These were indeed wise words as multiple content creators have since uploaded their respective aces to the internet, with British CS professional Owen "smooya" being another who managed to eliminate all five opponents during a livestream.

Twitch chat reacts to Tarik's first C-S 2 ace

Twitch chat reacts to the ace (Image - Twitch)

Understandably, Celik's fans were beyond ecstatic with his first ace, with many spamming "EZ", "Sheeeeesh", and the popular PogU Twitch BTTV emote to encourage and hype up their "Lil Bro."

