Team AZE crowned champions of Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2021; qualifies for Free Fire World Series

The Grand Finals of the much-awaited Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2021 concluded, with Team Aze emerging as the winners.

Team Aze has also qualified for the finals of the Free Fire World Series (FFWS) 2021, scheduled to be played in Singapore on May 29th.

The side only took one Booyah in the finals, but they managed to win the tournament with 39 kills and 87 points due to consistent podium finishes.

The top two teams qualifed for the Free Fire World Series in Singapore

God's Plan secured second place in the finals with 34 kills and 85 points. Fragger Karma bagged the finals MVP title with 16 kills, helping his team qualify for the Play-Ins of the FFWS 2021, scheduled for May 22nd.

The Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2021 Grand Finals overall standings

The first, second, and sixth matches of this Free Fire event were won by God's Plan, with 9, 7, and 6 eliminations, respectively. Although they took the maximum Booyah's, they fell short of the zenith by 2 points.

Malvinas Gaming emerged victorious in the third match in Purgatory with seven kills and finished in fourth place in the finals with 54 points.

Arctic Gaming MX secured the Booyah in the fourth match with ten eliminations. The first half of the finals was going well for them as they were leading after the third match, but they couldn't maintain their performances in the final three games.

Team Aze clinched the fifth match, played in Kalahari, with nine kills. They had a podium finish in four rounds, which helped them clinch the title.

Advertisement

Overall points table at the Free Fire League Latinoamerica 2021

Team Aze - 87 points (Qualified to FFWS Finals) God's Plan - 85 points (Qualified to FFWS Play-ins) Arctic Gaming MX - 73 points Malvinas Gaming - 54 points Newstar Esports - 53 points Zwan Gaming - 50 points Naguara Team - 40 points Savage Esports - 39 points Ignis Esports - 27 points Furious Gaming - 27 points Estorm - 23 points Gillette Infinity Esports - 21 points