Team Falcons vs Team Liquid Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals: Schedule, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Dota 2 Kuala Lumpur Major 2023 featured 12 teams in the group-stage matchups. Four teams were eliminated at the end of the group stage, and the remaining were sorted into the Upper and Lower Brackets. The first Lower Bracket Quarterfinals Bo3 series will feature a clash between Team Falcons and Team Liquid.

This showdown promises to be nothing short of spectacular, as both teams boast strong rosters. Despite being in good form, Team Falcons got relegated to the Lower Bracket after a loss to Azure Ray. Scroll ahead to learn more about the Bo3 series between these two powerhouses.

Team Falcons vs Team Liquid Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Quarterfinals overview and predictions

Team Falcons had a great start in the Malaysian tournament and were in the same group as Team Liquid.

The newly formed Middle Eastern team defeated the likes of LGD Gaming, Tundra Esports, and Team Liquid but drew with 9Pandas and dropped the Bo2 series to G2.iG, landing them in the Upper Bracket. However, they faced a defeat by Azure Ray in a close 2-1 Bo3 series in the Upper Bracket Semifinals and dropped to the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals.

Things didn't go according to plan for Team Liquid in their Malaysian group stage run, as they lost two Bo2 series against G2.iG and Team Falcons. They clean-swept 9Pandas and Tundra Esports but dropped to the Lower Bracket after their final group stage match against LGD Gaming, which ended in a draw.

Team Falcons emerged as clear favorites after whitewashing Liquid in the group stage. Additionally, their safelaner is consistently reliable compared to Liquid's. With their meta-drafting style and aggressive gameplay, Falcons can overwhelm Liquid and stand a better chance of knocking them from Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023, advancing to the Lower Bracket Semifinal.

Head-to-Head

Both teams faced each other for the first time in the ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 group stage. As of now, Team Falcons have a 100% win rate against the European organization.

Roster

Here are the active rosters of Team Falcons and Team Liquid in ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023:

Team Falcons:

Skiter

Mar1ne

ATF

Cr1t

Sneyking (Captain)

Team Liquid:

miCKe

Nisha

SabeRLight

Boxi

Insania (Captain)

Team Falcons vs Team Liquid Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Quarterfinals livestream details

The series will start on the following dates with their respective time zones:

PT: December 15, 2023, 4:30 AM

December 15, 2023, 4:30 AM ET: December 15, 2023, 7:30 AM.

December 15, 2023, 7:30 AM. GMT: December 15, 2023, 12:30 PM.

December 15, 2023, 12:30 PM. MYT: December 15, 2023, 7:05 PM.

You can tune into the livestream between Team Falcons and Team Liquid on the following channels:

