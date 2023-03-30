Team GOAT disqualified from PUBG Mobile Pro League 2023 Europe Spring for cheating and modifying game data

On March 29, 2023, Tencent officially announced the disqualification of Team GOAT from the ongoing 2023 PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Europe Spring due to cheating. The event organizer identified a link between one of the squad's players (Rei) and his banned account that was previously engaged in cheating and modifying game data at a third-party contest. The announcement began with:

"After a thorough investigation, the tournament administration and security team found a link between GOAT TEAM player Rei and his previously banned accounts for cheating and modifying game data during a 3rd party tournament. GOAT TEAM player Piper was found cheating and modifying game data during 2023 PMPLEU Spring matches."

They further revealed that Piper, another member of the squad, had cheated and modified game data during the Pro League Spring Europe event. Based on the competitive regulations of PUBG Mobile esports, Tencent has enforced a three-year ban on both of the aforementioned players, which prohibits them from participating in any esports tournaments of PUBG Mobile. Addressing the current PMPLEU situation, the social media post continued:

"According to PUBG MOBILE Global Competitive Rules, we are imposing a ban on players Rei and Piper from all PUBG MOBILE esports events, competitions, and/or tournaments globally for a period of 3 years starting on March 29, 2023. TEAM GOAT will be disqualified from 2023 PMPLEU Spring and the season will continue with 19 teams."

PUBG Mobile Pro League Europe Spring 2023 to continue with 19 participants

Tencent has officially clarified that the ongoing PMPL Europe season won't include a replacement and will run with the remaining 19 teams. The spring season of the tournament commenced on March 20 and will wrap up on April 30.

Team GOAT players

Piper REI ENDORPHIN PROXY AUF

Team GOAT qualified for the Pro League through the PUBG Mobile European Cup, where the squad obtained second place. Before their disqualification, the team was in third place with 184 points after 25 games and had secured a total of six Chicken Dinners, the highest number in the league.

More about PMPL Europe Spring

DE Muerte currently leads the overall scoreboard with 238 points and five Chicken Dinners at the end of Week 1. Mad Bulls claimed second position with 216 points, obtaining 138 kills. Gaimin Gladiators, after having acquired former HVVP players, has moved up to third place and accrued 181 points with the help of four Chicken Dinners. Listed below are the names of the 19 remaining teams that will continue their fight for the title:

MadBulls Gaimin Gladiator Virtus.pro Unicorns of Love Major Pride De Muerte Avalanche Team Excuse Me Nexus Gaming Game-Lord ARR eSports KASIK TEAM Dagestan 77 Team Doom CAVE Konina Power Shockwave Dark Project SLY Europe

With these participants, Week 2 of the PUBG Mobile Pro League will kick off on March 31. After the completion of the three-week-long league phase, the top 16 teams will claim spots in the Grand Finale event that's currently scheduled for April 28 to 30.

