GXR-Celtz crowned PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts champions

PUBG Mobile Premier League (PMPL) SA champions Galaxy Racer (GXR) Celtz clinched the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts, presented by POCO in partnership with Loco India and carrying a substantial 2,50,000 INR prize pool. Twenty teams battled it out over five days and 21 matches to get their hands raised in the event organised by Villager Esports

Day 5 of the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts started with Team SouL winning the first match in Erangel with 16 kills, while Reckoning Esports won the second match in Vikendi with 13 kills. Dragonite Gaming claimed the third one in Miramar with 14 kills, and Marcos Gaming clinchethe Sanhok game with seven kills. Team IND rounded off the winners' list for the day with 11 kills.

GXR-Celtz successfully retained their position atop the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts leaderboard from Day 4, winning the tournament with 111 kills and 267 points. Orange Rock maintained their consistency and secured the second spot. GXR-Celtz and OR were the only teams to cross the 100 kills mark.

Final standings of the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts tournament

#1 GXR-Celtz - 267 points

#2 Orange Rock - 252 points

#3 Team NovaGodlike - 223 points

#4 Reckoning Esports - 210 points

#5 Insane - 199 points

#6 8Bit - 196 points

#7 Marcos Gaming - 190 points

#8 SynerGE - 177 points

#9 U Mumba Esports - 177 points

#10 Team SouL - 173 points

#11 Team IND - 165 points

#12 8 Wonders - 131 points

#13 Future Station - 130 points

#14 Element Esports - 125 points

#15 Dragonite Gaming - 115 points

#16 Fnatic - 108 points

#17 ForceOne Esports - 104 points

#18 TSM-Entity - 96 points

#19 Dark Tangent - 92 points

#20 SWAT - 87 points

PUBNG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts prize pool distribution

1st: 1,00,000 INR, GXR-Celtz

2nd: 60,000 INR, OR

3rd: 30,000 INR, NovaGodlike

4th: 10,000 INR, Reckoning Esports

5th: 5,000 INR, Insane

6th: 2,000 INR, 8Bit

7th: 2,000 INR, Marcos Gaming

8th: 2,000 INR, SynerGE

9th: 2,000 INR U Mumba Esports

10th: 2,000 INR, SouL

MVP prize pool at the PUBG Mobile Original Monsoon Knockouts

1st: 20,000 INR, 8Bit Akshat

2nd: 10,000 INR, Reckoning Clowny

3rd: 5,000 INR, GXR-Celtz Ultron