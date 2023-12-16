Team Liquid vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Semifinal: Schedule, livestream details, and more 

The Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Semifinal will feature the lone Bo3 series between Team Liquid and BetBoom Team. This promises to be nothing short of spectacular, especially considering that the latter has yet to drop a series in the Malaysian tournament.

On the other hand, Team Liquid had a rough start to their campaign but somehow managed to reach the ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Semifinal. This article includes the matchup's overview, prediction, livestream details, and more.

Team Liquid vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Semifinal overview and prediction

In their group stage run, Liquid defeated 9Pandas and Tundra Esports. However, they dropped the series against Team Falcons and G2.iG. The European organization secured a spot in the Lower Bracket after drawing with LGD Gaming on day 3.

Their Lower Bracket run started off strong as Team Liquid whitewashed Team Secret 2-0 and advanced to the LB Quarterfinals. Facing tough opponents in the form of Team Falcons, they surprisingly eliminated the newly formed all-star Middle Eastern team from the tournament.

BetBoom Team drew all their Bo2 series in Group A against Gaimin Gladiators, Wawitas Sagazes, Team Secret, Azure Ray, and Blacklist International. They were also placed in the Lower Bracket and eliminated Tundra from the tournament in LB Round 1.

Subsequently, they defeated the Chinese powerhouse G2.iG 2-0, advancing to the Lower Bracket Semifinals to face Team Liquid. Both teams are currently strong and in-form. Liquid's cores can withstand early to mid-game pressure and execute comebacks if required.

However, with BetBoom's recent form and the sudden arrival of the 7.35 gameplay update, this series is highly unpredictable. Both teams boast a wealth of experience in tier 1 competitions that can help them outplay the other.

The winning team will advance to the Lower Bracket Final to face the loser between Azure Ray and Gaimin Gladiators in the Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Upper Bracket Final.

Head-to-Head

In their latest encounter, Team Liquid secured a 2-0 victory over BetBoom Team in the TI12 group stage matchup.

Nevertheless, they faced a decisive defeat at the hands of BetBoom in the Riyadh Masters 2023. Furthermore, Liquid drew the series against the CIS team during the Berlin and Lima Majors.

Roster

The following are the rosters of Team Liquid and BetBoom Team in Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023:

Team Liquid

miCKe

Nisha

SabeRLight- (Stand-in)

Boxi

Insania (Captain)

BetBoom Team

Nightfall

gpk

Pure

Save-

TORONTOTOKYO (Captain)

Team Liquid vs BetBoom Team Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Semifinal livestream details

The Lower Bracket Semifinal will start on the following dates and timings:

December 16, 2023, 3:05 am PT

December 16, 2023, 6:05 am ET

December 16, 2023, 11:05 am GMT

December 16, 2023, 7:05 pm MYT

You can tune into the livestream of the Bo3 series between Team Liquid and BetBoom Team on the following channels:

Check out Sportskeeda's Dota 2 section for more news about ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 and the 7.35 gameplay update.

Poll : Who Will Advance To The Lower Bracket Final? Team Liquid BetBoom Team 0 votes