Team Liquid vs Talon Esports TI12 Dota 2 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals: Schedule, head-to-head, livestream details, and more 

After the Dota 2 TI12 group stage matchups, we saw four teams get eliminated, while the remaining 16 teams were sorted into Upper and Lower Brackets. The second Upper Bracket Quarterfinals will feature Team Liquid and Talon Esports. The former team is a powerhouse from the Western European region, while the latter is a formidable SEA team.

These teams have faced each other in multiple tournaments, notably in the Riyadh Masters, where Liquid defeated Talon in both Upper and Lower Bracket matches. Scroll ahead to learn more about the bout between the two Esports teams.

Team Liquid vs Talon Esports TI12 Dota 2 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals overview and predictions

Team Liquid managed to stay on top of their group stage by winning seven games and losing only one. Talon Esports, on the other hand, could only manage four wins, with the same number of defeats.

Furthermore, Team Liquid secured an Upper Bracket slot by defeating BetBoom Team, Shopify Rebellion, and Thunder Awaken in the group stage matchups. That said, they won one game and lost one against Azure Ray. They locked horns with Evil Geniuses and whitewashed them to waltz into the Upper Bracket.

Talon Esports, on the other hand, had a rocky start in Dota 2 TI12 as they lost two series against Tundra and TSM. However, they went on to triumph over Kstars and PSG Quest, hence securing the third place in Group D. The SEA team made a thrilling comeback against the Major and Dreamleague champions, Gaimin Gladiators, and forced their way into the Upper Bracket.

The match between Team Liquid and Talon will be nothing short of spectacular, as both teams are renowned for their team fight capabilities. However, Team Liquid will have the upper hand due to their consistent performances throughout the Dota 2 TI12 group stage.

Head-to-head and previous results

Team Liquid and Talon's rivalry intensified at the Riyadh Masters 2023, as they locked horns at the Upper Bracket Semifinals. Both the teams managed to defeat each other in Bo3, and at the final game, Zai's Broodmother ratted Talon's Ancient, while the SEA team were knocking on Liquid's base and won the game single-handedly.

After the intense showdown, Team Liquid was knocked out to the Lower Bracket by Team Spirit. The WEU team faced Talon again in the Lower Bracket Finals, where they wiped them in Bo3 and qualified for the finals. Furthermore, both teams have faced each other in Dreamleague matchups, where Team Liquid prevailed to be the stronger team.

TI12 Roster:

The following are the active rosters of Team Liquid and Talon Esports in Dota 2 The International 2023:

Team Liquid:

Micke

Nisha

Zai

Boxi

Insania

Talon Esports:

23savage

Mikoto

Jabz

Q

Oli~

Team Liquid vs Talon Esports TI 12 Dota 2 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals livestream details

You can watch the live game via Dota 2's official TI channels on YouTube and Twitch. The series between Team Liquid vs Talon Esports will take place on October 20, 2023, at 1 pm PT/ 4 pm ET/ 8 pm GMT.

