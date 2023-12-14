Team Secret vs Team Liquid Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Round 1: Schedule, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

The Lower Bracket Round 1 of the Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 will see Team Secret locking horns with Team Liquid in a best-of-three series. The former landed in the Lower Bracket after MidOne lost a 1v1 tiebreaker. Team Liquid, on the other hand, landed in this stage after enduring a bad Group-stage run.

The winner of this matchup will advance to the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals to take on Team Falcons. The losing side will be eliminated from ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023. Interested readers can scroll down to learn who has a higher chance of winning the series.

Team Secret vs Team Liquid Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Round 1 overview and prediction

Team Secret has only dropped one series in the ESL Kuala Lumpur 2023, which was against the in-form Chinese powerhouse, Azure Ray. Surprisingly, their games with the Gaimin Gladiators and BetBoom Team ended in a draw. Other than that, they clean-swept Blacklist International and Wawitas Segazes to finish the Group stage with the same number of points as Gaimin Gladiators.

Subsequently, Team Secret's MidOne found himself in a classic SF 1v1 showdown against GG's Quinn. The latter not only won this game but also put on a commanding performance against Team Secret's midlaner, leading to Team Secret dropping to the Lower Bracket.

Team Liquid lost two Bo2 Group stage series against Team Falcons and G2.iG. They secured victories against Tundra Esports as well as 9Pandas in that phase and drew with LGD Gaming, barely avoiding elimination.

Nevertheless, their roster boasts four seasoned players with tournament experience. Secret, on the other hand, didn't participate in last year's TI and are the underdogs in this series.

You can expect Team Liquid to win this matchup 2-1 due to their teamwork. However, considering Secret's surprisingly good run in the Group stage, they might be able to pull off the unthinkable.

Head-to-Head

Team Liquid clean-swept Secret during their last Group stage encounter back in Riyadh Masters 2023. Both sides drew against each other in the DreamLeague Season 20 Froup stage Bo2 series. Subsequently, Liquid whitewashed Secret during their Tour 3 WEU Division I campaign.

Rosters

The following are the rosters of Team Secret and Team Liquid in the Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023:

Team Secret

Crystallis

MidOne

Boom

yamich

Puppey (Captain)

Team Liquid

miCKe

Nisha

SabeRLight (Stand-in)

Boxi

Insania (Captain)

Team Secret vs Team Liquid Dota 2 ESL One Kuala Lumpur 2023 Lower Bracket Round 1 livestream details

The series will start on the following dates for different time zones:

PT: December 14, 2023, 9 pm

ET: December 15, 2023, 12 am

GMT: December 15, 2023, 5 am

MYT: December 15, 2023, 1 pm

You can tune into the livestream between Team Secret and Team Liquid on the following channels:

