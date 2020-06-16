PMIS 2020: Mortal's Team SouL to miss PUBG Mobile India Series 2020

PUBG Mobile India Series (PMIS) is a INR 50 lakh prize pool tournament.

The online qualifiers for the PMIS 2020 are set to begin on 17 June.

Team SouL

One of India's biggest tournament's, the PUBG Mobile India Series, will see it's online qualifiers take off from 17th June 2020. 248 team have come through the wringer to qualify for this PUevent, but they will not have time to breathe as they will be battling the 16 invited teams for a spot in the next round. One of the latter, Team SouL, had some a big news today for fans!

In amongst all the excitement is a piece of news that could take some sheen away from the event. Fan favourites Team SouL, who are one of the sixteen invited teams, have decided to skip the highly-touted tournament.

Team SouL to give event a miss!

This news was shared by SouL's talisman, Mortal (Naman Mathur), on his official Instagram page, where he wrote:

Mortal's confirmation of the shocking news on his Instagram page

"Team SouL will not be playing PMIS 2020. We need time to work on our mistakes. Tournament after tournament in the last 6months has been building nothing much but mental pressure.

"We will be back in action right after PMIS ends.

"This is not a break. We will be playing customs throughout! And work on our basics and mistakes. We are not the best.. but will have to work for it wisely."

This news will surely come as a shocker to the legion of Team SouL fans, as they were excited to see their team back in action. It has to be noted that recently, Mortal had revealed that there would be some structural changes to SouL, and there is reason to believe that they are using this enforced break to work towards that.

This is a silver lining of sorts for SouL fans, and they have reason not to be too sad, as SouL seem to be are working towards something bigger and better, and will be back in action soon.

PMIS 2020 is a INR 50 lakh prize pool tournament, and Team SouL had in fact prevailed in the last season!