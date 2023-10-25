Team Spirit vs Team Liquid Dota 2 TI12 Upper Bracket Semifinals: Schedule, head-to-head, livestream details, and more

Dota 2 The International (TI) 2023's Upper Bracket Quarterfinals, Lower Bracket Round 1, and Round 2 featured intense matchups, drama, and upsets. Notably, Shopify Rebellion, Evil Geniuses, Keyd Stars, Tundra Esports, TSM, 9Pandas, Talon Esports, and Entity were eliminated from the tournament.

The Upper Bracket Semifinals of TI12 will witness a clash of titans as Team Spirit goes head to head with Team Liquid in a best-of-three (Bo3) series. The winner of this matchup will advance to the Upper Bracket Finals, while the losing team will drop down to the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals. Read ahead to learn more about the Team Spirit vs. Team Liquid showdown.

Team Spirit vs Team Liquid Dota 2 TI12 Upper Bracket Semifinals overview and predictions

Team Spirit has had one of the best campaigns in this edition of Dota 2's The International as they went undefeated in the group stage. Additionally, they defeated Shopify Rebellion in the seeding round to secure a spot in the Upper Bracket.

In their first Upper Bracket Quarterfinals match, Team Spirit lost their first game against Virtus Pro. However, they bounced back and relegated VP to the Lower Bracket. As far as an entire series is concerned, Team Spirit is still undefeated in The International 2023.

Team Liquid also dominated their group and proved to be a strong contender for this year's Aegis. They easily defeated Evil Geniuses and waltzed their way into the Upper Bracket. In their first Upper Bracket Quarterfinals match, Liquid outperformed their rivals from the Riyadh Masters, Talon Esports, sending them down to the Lower Bracket.

Predicting the outcome of this matchup is challenging, as both teams have been formidable in the tournament so far. Zai and Nisha's early-game coordination, along with Liquid's strong support picks, has the potential to outplay Team Spirit. They are also strong in the late-game as Liquid's heroes can usually scale throughout the game.

However, keep an eye on Team Spirit's fighting-based draft that can help them defeat Team Liquid. The TI10 champions are renowned for their team dynamics and late-game potential, making this series highly unpredictable.

Head-to-Head

It's worth noting that Team Spirit recently defeated Team Liquid twice: first in the Upper Bracket Final and then in the Grand Final of the Riyadh Masters 2023. This history makes Team Spirit a strong contender to triumph in the UB Dota 2 TI12 showdown.

Liquid won the first game and lost the rest in the Bo3 UB Final and Bo5 Grand Finals. The last time the blue team cleanly defeated the TI10 Champions was during the group stage match of 2023's Bali Major.

TI12 Rosters

The following are the active rosters taking part in Dota 2 The International 2023:

Team Spirit:

Yatoro

Larl

Collapse

Mira

Miposhka (Captain)

Team Liquid:

miCKe

Nisha

Zai

Boxi

Insania (Captain)

Team Spirit vs Team Liquid TI 12 Dota 2 Upper Bracket Semifinals livestream details

You can tune into the live stream via Dota 2's official TI channels on YouTube and Twitch. The Bo3 series between Team Spirit and Team Liquid will take place on October 27, 2023, at 4 pm PT / 7 pm ET / 11 pm GMT.

Result

Team Liquid drops to the Lower Bracket Quarterfinals after losing 2-1 to the TI10 champions, Team Spirit.

