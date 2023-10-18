Dota 2's The International 2023 has just finished with group stages, and we saw teams getting assigned to the Upper and Lower brackets. Teams in the Upper bracket will compete at the Quarterfinals spot, while the Lower bracket teams will go through three rounds of elimination series and then Lower Bracket Quarterfinals matchups.

Out of the 20 TI12 teams, four got eliminated in the group stage matches, and the rest got sorted into the respective Brackets. The first Upper Bracket match will see Team Spirit lock horns with Virtus.pro. Both these teams are from the Eastern European regions and have a shared rivalry.

Team Spirit vs Virtus.pro TI 12 Dota 2 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals overview and predictions

Team Spirit went undefeated throughout the group stages of Dota 2 TI12 and went on to secure the top spot in Group A. They also boast an impressive record of 8-0, destroying almost all the teams they faced against. Hence, they are the heavy favorites to win against Virtus.pro's inferior record of 3-5.

Virtus.pro, on the other hand, was grouped in Group C and was one loss away from getting eliminated. However, they won a game against the Chinese powerhouse, LGD, in the Bo2 series. That said, Virtus.pro's diverse drafting style contributed heavily to their win over TSM, thus securing a spot in the Upper Bracket.

Additionally, VP was whitewashed by the major winners, Gaimin Gladiators. But the EU team drew against Beastcoast, nouns, and LGD. Team Spirit went on to clean up Entity, Team SMG, 9Pandas, and Evil Geniuses. They also defeated Shopify Rebellion and relegated them to the Lower Bracket.

Team Spirit, the TI10 champions, are still a dominant force even after parting ways with TorontoTokyo. His replacement, the team's new midlaner Larl, has managed to create an interesting dynamic with Yatoro, the safelaner of TS. Hence, Team Spirit have a high probability of defeating Virtus.pro and advancing to the Upper Bracket Semifinals, especially with their aggressive drafting style.

Head-to-head and previous results

Team Spirit and Virtus.pro have played against each other several times. However, after Virtus.pro's roster shuffle, the new team faced the TI10 champions throughout the DPC EEU 2023.

In three Bo3 meetings, the orange team defeated Team Spirit in one matchup, while Team Spirit went on to triumph in all three series.

TI12 Rosters

The following are the active rosters of TS and VP in Dota 2 The International 2023:

Team Spirit:

Yatoro

Larl

Collapse

Mira

Miposhka

Virtus.pro:

Kiritych

squad1x

Noticed

sayuw

Fng

Team Spirit vs Virtus.pro TI 12 Dota 2 Upper Bracket Quarterfinals livestream details

You can tune into the live game via Dota 2's official TI channels on YouTube and Twitch. The Bo3 series between Team Spirit and Virtus.pro will take place on October 20, 2023, at 10 am PT/ 1 pm ET/ 5 pm GMT.

