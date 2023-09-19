CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 18's group stage phase is nearing its conclusion as Group D will be the final group before the playoffs stage begins. Popular teams such as G2 Esports, Cloud9, and Team Liquid are a part of this bracket and are looking to have good performances at this event. Another team that is hungry for success after a recent break from tier-one CS is Virtus.pro.

The Russian team underwent a slew of roster changes and has started to ramp up again as they showcased some great CS at Gamers8. The team looks to be coming into ESL Pro League at full power with the return of David "n0rb3r7" Daniyelyan to the roster.

n0rb3r7 talks about his return to the main roster, Qikert's departure from Virtus.pro, and their initial matchup at CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 18

In an interview with N Siddarth from Sportskeeda Esports ahead of the CS:GO ESL Pro League Season 18, n0rb3r7 spoke about the team's preparation ahead of their first game against Team Liquid, the addition of mir to the roster and his expectations and thoughts on CS2 at the moment.

Q: How have you been doing, and how has the preparation for the upcoming event been so far?

n0rb3r7: I am feeling good, and I think we have prepared well.

Q: You were out of the roster for a couple of months due to a hand injury. Were you able to scrim enough and be with the team during your injury and after your return to the roster?

n0rb3r7: I was with the team every day while they were practicing, so I did not miss anything when I was injured. After I recovered from my hand injury, I just started practicing with them after Gamers8 in Riyadh.

Q: Gamers8 was the first time we got to see your latest roster addition, mir, on a big stage. Why do you think parting ways with Qikert and bringing in mir was necessary for the team?

n0rb3r7: I think that Qikert was maybe tired of playing in this team. So, I think that is the reason for his removal from the roster.

Q: You guys have not had the opportunity to play at these big tournaments. However, you are getting some chances now with Gamers8 and ESL Pro League. Do you think this is the time when Virtus.pro can show that they are a top 10 team?

n0rb3r7: Yes, I think it's our time to shine. We have worked hard as a team to show who we really are, and we are fully ready to play our best game.

Q: Your initial opponents at the event will be Team Liquid, who have been struggling after the roster moves. What do you think of this new Team Liquid roster?

n0rb3r7: I think they need more time, and unfortunately, Patsi will not be able to play the first game, which is against us. I think they are a good team and they just need time to get used to each other.

Q: You also have a really good chance of facing G2 Esports, who eliminated Virtus.pro at Gamers8. Are you hoping to have a potential rematch and get your revenge?

n0rb3r7: Actually, we do not think about the next game. We are just focused on the first game, and we do not care about who will be our next opponent. If it is going to be G2, it will be okay, as we will try to take revenge after losing to them at Gamers8.

Q: Do you think CS2 is the game where Virtus.pro can find a stable footing in the pro scene and fully showcase that they are one of the best teams deserving of respect?

n0rb3r7: Right now, CS2 is not ready for competitive play as there are lots of bugs and other things, such as grenade delays and bad servers. So, I think it's too early to say something about our team and other teams in CS2.

Q: Have you liked CS2 as a game despite the various issues it has right now?

n0rb3r7: I think it is a fresh game, and the maps feel fresh and new. Sometimes, I feel like I want to join and play a game of CS2.

Q: Any final words that you would like to share with the fans all over the world supporting VP and you?

n0rb3r7: Please support us, and we will try to show our best at the ESL Pro League.