CS:GO Gamers8 2023: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

CS:GO Gamers8 2023 is an ambitious tournament organized by ESL. It marks the first steps into the MENA region of Counter-Strike with regards to hosting events and popularizing the game. The event will serve as a trailblazer for future events in the region. It will feature some of the best teams from different regions, such as Europe, Brazil, and the CIS.

The tournament will be held from August 16 to 20, making it a relatively short competition. This is also coupled with the single-elimination system which transforms this event into a brutal contest where only the mightiest can emerge victorious.

CS:GO Gamers8 2023: Format, venue, and prize pool

Gamers8 Esports @Gamers8GG



Here are the teams who will be competing for a staggering $1,000,000 prize pool on August 16-20!



#TheLandOfHeroes pic.twitter.com/c8H2g4OKr7 The #Gamers8 x CS:GO stage is set!Here are the teams who will be competing for a staggering $1,000,000 prize pool on August 16-20!

Format

The Gamers8 2023 tournament features a single-elimination format consisting of sixteen teams. Notable names participating in this event include Cloud9, Team Vitality, G2 Esports, and Natus Vincere. All matches held will be a best-of-three series.

Here are the sixteen teams competing in this event:

Apeks Cloud9 ENCE Team Falcons FaZe Clan FURIA Esports G2 Esports GamerLegion Heroic Team Liquid Natus Vincere Virtus.pro Team Vitality Fnatic MIBR 9INE

Venue

All 15 matches in the tournament will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The arena in which it will be played has not been announced as of now.

Prize pool

Gamers8 Esports @Gamers8GG



Just imagine lifting the trophy as champions. How would you spend your share?



#TheLandOfHeroes pic.twitter.com/mhMddqa6yS Check out the $1,000,000 prize pool distribution in #Gamers8 x CS:GOJust imagine lifting the trophy as champions. How would you spend your share?

The Gamers8 2023 event will feature a prize pool of $1,000,000. The winning team will receive a grand prize of $400,000, making it a very prestigious tournament in terms of prize money.

Place $USD Participants 1st $400,000 2nd $180,000 3rd-4th $80,000 5th-8th $35,000 9th-16th $15,000

CS:GO Gamers8 2023: Schedule and results

The initial matches of the Gamers8 2023 tournament have officially been revealed, with a lot of exciting matchups to look forward to. The current schedule is as follows:

Heroic vs Falcons

Apeks vs GamerLegion

Cloud9 vs Fnatic

Team Liquid vs ENCE

FaZe Clan vs Virtus.pro

9INE vs G2 Esports

Natus Vincere vs FURIA Esports

MIBR vs Team Vitality

How to get CS:GO Gamers8 2023 tickets

Counter-Strike enthusiasts worldwide can head to Gamers8’s official website to purchase tickets for this grand event. One-day tickets for the event start from $6.8, with tournament passes for individuals amounting to around $25 for the five-day event. Interested viewers can click this link to buy tickets for Gamers8 2023.

CS:GO Gamers8 2023 livestream details

Fans worldwide can watch the CS:GO Gamers8 2023 tournament live on the official Gamers8 Twitch channel. The link to their channel can be found below:

Gamers8 2023 English Twitch stream: Watch here