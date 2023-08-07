CS:GO Gamers8 2023: Teams, schedule, live results, and more

CS:GO Gamers8 2023 is an ambitious tournament organized by ESL. It marks the first steps into the MENA region of Counter-Strike with regards to hosting events and popularizing the game. The event will serve as a trailblazer for future events in the region. It will feature some of the best teams from different regions, such as Europe, Brazil, and the CIS.
The tournament will be held from August 16 to 20, making it a relatively short competition. This is also coupled with the single-elimination system which transforms this event into a brutal contest where only the mightiest can emerge victorious.
CS:GO Gamers8 2023: Format, venue, and prize pool
Format
The Gamers8 2023 tournament features a single-elimination format consisting of sixteen teams. Notable names participating in this event include Cloud9, Team Vitality, G2 Esports, and Natus Vincere. All matches held will be a best-of-three series.
Here are the sixteen teams competing in this event:
- Apeks
- Cloud9
- ENCE
- Team Falcons
- FaZe Clan
- FURIA Esports
- G2 Esports
- GamerLegion
- Heroic
- Team Liquid
- Natus Vincere
- Virtus.pro
- Team Vitality
- Fnatic
- MIBR
- 9INE
Venue
All 15 matches in the tournament will be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The arena in which it will be played has not been announced as of now.
Prize pool
The Gamers8 2023 event will feature a prize pool of $1,000,000. The winning team will receive a grand prize of $400,000, making it a very prestigious tournament in terms of prize money.
CS:GO Gamers8 2023: Schedule and results
The initial matches of the Gamers8 2023 tournament have officially been revealed, with a lot of exciting matchups to look forward to. The current schedule is as follows:
- Heroic vs Falcons
- Apeks vs GamerLegion
- Cloud9 vs Fnatic
- Team Liquid vs ENCE
- FaZe Clan vs Virtus.pro
- 9INE vs G2 Esports
- Natus Vincere vs FURIA Esports
- MIBR vs Team Vitality
How to get CS:GO Gamers8 2023 tickets
Counter-Strike enthusiasts worldwide can head to Gamers8’s official website to purchase tickets for this grand event. One-day tickets for the event start from $6.8, with tournament passes for individuals amounting to around $25 for the five-day event. Interested viewers can click this link to buy tickets for Gamers8 2023.
CS:GO Gamers8 2023 livestream details
Fans worldwide can watch the CS:GO Gamers8 2023 tournament live on the official Gamers8 Twitch channel. The link to their channel can be found below:
- Gamers8 2023 English Twitch stream: Watch here