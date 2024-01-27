Team Tag 489 wins the Rise of Kingdoms’ 2023 Global Champions Grand Prix esports tournaments

Team Tag 489, the South Korean side, was crowned champions of the 2023 Global Champions Grand Prix esports tournament for Rise of Kingdoms. Lilith Games, the studio behind games like AFK Arena, Dislyte, and AFK Journey, recently sent waves of celebration among the team’s fans when they announced the winners of the tournament for their cross-platform real-time strategy title.

The teams were competing in the “Ark of Osiris” gameplay mode of this historically accurate, cross-platform PC and mobile strategy title in the tournament, which differentiated itself from all other strategy title tournaments worldwide. This article discusses the format of the finals and tries to provide more details about the MMO-style game.

Team Tag 489 won the intriguing single-elimination finals to take home the Global Champions Grand Prix trophy in the high-stakes, MMO-style game with real-time battle tactics.

The “Ark of Osiris” game mode offers competitors an unparalleled esports experience, seamlessly merging real-time strategy elements of an RTS with the thrilling competitiveness of a MOBA.

Sixteen teams composed of 35 players engaged in an all-out war in single-elimination matches, where each team represented one of the playable ancient civilizations in Rise of Kingdoms. The 2023 Global Champions Grand Prix tournament began on November 23, 2023, and concluded in January 2024.

“The 2023 Global Champions Grand Prix was the first truly “global” event in the history of Rise of Kingdoms. The Grand Prix is a huge step for RoK in our global journey. For the participants, it was also an unprecedented stage for them to show off their skills; for the viewers, it was a wholly unique esports experience.”

“With teams of non-professional players logging in from many different time zones, the level of preparation, planning, organization, and communication required for this tournament was far greater than the average esports event. Despite this, we received positive feedback from the teams and participants, which was incredible encouragement for all of us working to organize the Grand Prix.”

“We plan on holding more global competitions in the future. We are also considering special tournament formats, like double-elimination, giving viewers more of a reason to tune in. All of us on the RoK event team look forward to bringing you even more exciting competitions.”

Some key features of Rise of Kingdoms

The Rise of Kingdoms title offers plenty of interesting features that have attracted players to the game over the years.

14 unique civilizations: You can choose one of 14 historical civilizations and guide your empire from a lone clan to an unstoppable force. All these civilizations have distinct architectures, unique units, and special advantages.

You can choose one of 14 historical civilizations and guide your empire from a lone clan to an unstoppable force. All these civilizations have distinct architectures, unique units, and special advantages. Real-time battles: Anyone can join or leave the battles on the world map at any time. It allows a true RTS gameplay. For instance, you can send troops to help your allies who are getting attacked in your backyard.

Anyone can join or leave the battles on the world map at any time. It allows a true RTS gameplay. For instance, you can send troops to help your allies who are getting attacked in your backyard. Seamless World Map: All the in-game action takes place on a single map inhabited by different players and NPCs. There are no isolated bases or separate battle screens, and the transitions are seamless with an “infinite zoom” option.

All the in-game action takes place on a single map inhabited by different players and NPCs. There are no isolated bases or separate battle screens, and the transitions are seamless with an “infinite zoom” option. Unrestricted troop movements: New orders can be issued to the troops anytime. It opens up limitless strategic possibilities for the players. Launch attacks on an enemy city, circling back meet up with the alliance army, and capture a pass. You can dispatch troops to gather lumber from nearby forests and more.

New orders can be issued to the troops anytime. It opens up limitless strategic possibilities for the players. Launch attacks on an enemy city, circling back meet up with the alliance army, and capture a pass. You can dispatch troops to gather lumber from nearby forests and more. Alliance system: The game offers full alliance features allowing players to help each other. The live chat with a built-in translation system, different roles, and map indicators helps players coordinate strategies and more. You can expand your territories with the help of your alliance to strengthen your position.

The game offers full alliance features allowing players to help each other. The live chat with a built-in translation system, different roles, and map indicators helps players coordinate strategies and more. You can expand your territories with the help of your alliance to strengthen your position. RPG commanders: You can also call upon historical figures to serve as your commanders. From Julias Caesar to Joan of Arc, from Sun Tzu to Kusunoki Masashige, the list goes on. Level up the commanders by defeating enemies, and upgrade their abilities using the RPG-style talent tree and skill system.

In Rise of Kingdoms, players are at the forefront of societal leadership. Tasked with leading one of the 14 ancient kingdoms to prosperity, the title offers you more than simply winning battles. It draws inspiration from the culturally rich Britain, Byzantium, China, Arab, Ottoman, Egypt, Rome, Greece, Vikings, and other civilizations.

Embark on voyages beyond the orders, use your powers to help the needy, and become renowned leaders of the world. The free-to-play title is available for download on PC and mobile devices.

