Team Tamilas announces its Free Fire roster

The Free Fire esports scene is growing at a rapid pace in India and worldwide. With the growing popularity of the game, skilled players are looking for an opportunity in the game's esports scene.

Various esports organizations are investing in Free Fire Esports by organizing tournaments and picking up professional teams in the process, helping players and teams showcase their talent at the highest stage.

With an overall prize pool of almost INR 2 crore allocated for Indian tournaments in 2021 and various local tournaments like the FFIC, Titan Cup, and Tri-Series happening, organizations are looking to put out their rosters and make a name for themselves in the esports scene for this title.

The latest entrant into the long list of organizations involved in Free Fire esports is the Indian organization Team Tamilas. The organization gained fame through the esports of another popular battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. It has now decided to enter into Free Fire esports by signing a competitive roster.

Team Tamilas announced the signing of the roster via its social media platforms:

"GLAD TO ANNOUNCE OUR FREE FIRE ROSTER !! WELCOME YOU ALL TO TEAM TAMILAS ! TOGETHER WE ARE #ttop "

The full roster of Team Tamilas includes:

1. Shiv

2. Prasanna

3. Swasthik

4. Ajith

5. Deadshot

The organization also said that the achievement videos of the players will soon be made available for the fans.

The team's first major tournament will be the Free Fire City Open, in which teams from eight cities all over India will compete for a prize pool of 60 Lakh INR. Team Tamilas, being from Tamil Nadu, will be competing in this tournament from Chennai.

About Team Tamilas

Team Tamilas is an Indian esports organization based out of Tamil Nadu. The organization has been formed through the collaboration of Raven Esports and Hexagon Esports. The team currently fields rosters for these titles: PUBG Mobile & Valorant.

The CEO of Team Tamilas Gnana Shekar has been a part of various prestigious organizations like Flipkart and Nodwin Gaming. Shekar also manages his own digital marketing firm called GamePlay, which deals with the esports scene in the country.

The players on the team will have to grind hard to focus their attention on the Free Fire City Open. As a new team, the squad will be looking to make its mark in the Indian Free Fire esports scene and going head-to-head with the top teams in the country.