Team Tyranny crowned the Champions of the Inaugural Edition of Red Bull Flick in India

Red Bull Flick is the first-ever 2v2 CS:GO tournament open to amateurs and professional gamers. In its best-of-five match format, Red Bull Flick is a tournament designed to discover the fastest and most talented CS:GO players in the country. The national final on 13th June witnessed Team Tyranny beat Team Isellpower_ 3-1 in the best of five final with 5 Maps – Himalaya, Speedway, Garden, Matrix and Castle.

Red Bull Flick 2020 India Qualifiers & Finals Winners: -

Qualifier 1 - 6th May – ReckoningG Esports

Qualifier 2 - 9th May – Deadly Duo

Qualifier 3 - 13th May – RGE For Life

Qualifier 4 - 16th May – xwedontcare.

Qualifier 5 - 20th May – Isellpower_

Qualifier 6 - 23rd May - Tyranny

Qualifier 7 - 27th May – Cyber Junkies

Corsair Activation - RADxElite

National Finals - 13th June – Team Tyranny

Red Bull Flick National Finals

Registrations for the 6 qualifiers closed within 4 days since the commencement of the same. Considering the overwhelming participation and many requests to register, a 7th qualifier was organized on 27th May. The 7 qualifiers saw a total participation of 1756 teams (pairs) i.e. 3512 players. One team from each qualifier and the Corsair Activation progressed to the national finals of Red Bull Flick on Saturday 13th June 2020.

Indian Counter-Strike Pro & Red Bull India’s first gaming athlete, Ankit 'V3nom' Panth, said,“I am really happy to see such great particpation in Red Bull Flick and amazing competitive spirit in the national finals. This shows the passion of our community. Good wishes to Team Tyranny, Red Bull Flick India Champions. Red Bull Flick is a great platform to showcase your aiming skills. India is known to have players with good aim but they find it difficult to make a team and compete. Red Bull Flick is a great initiative to help such gamers.“

One of the casters, Jack ‚Jacky‘ Peters, witnessing the national finals and Indian Talent said,“Been really impressed with the dominance of Tyranny, All 8 teams in the national finals have been great with their aim, it says a lot about Indian teams when it comes to aiming. Also really appreciated the wide variety of playing I witnessed during the national finals“

CORSAIR & LOCO partnered with Red Bull India for the Red Bull Flick 2020. Corsair offers a complete range of products to equip gamers, enthusiasts, and esports athletes, including mechanical keyboards, precision gaming mice, wireless headsets, premium PC components, and the Corsair One fully integrated gaming PC. India's leading digital entertainment company focused on mobile video, Pocket Aces’ Loco is India’s leading live game streaming platform.

Red Bull Flick National Finals - Bracket

Red Bull Flick India 2020 Champions : Tyranny

Team Member 1 : PARADOXKASIF – Kasif Sayyed

Team Member 2: Souzen – Swayambika Sachar