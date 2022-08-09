Teamfight Tactics patch 12.15 (August 9) notes: Ezreal buffs, Nami nerfs, Shyvanna adjustments, and more

Teamfight Tactics patch 12.15 will be a rather small one, with Riot Games introducing minor changes to the League of Legends-based board game.

One of the biggest highlights of the update will be the Pool Party Eggs along with the buffs arriving for Ezreal, Kayne, and Twitch.

Teamfight Tactics 12.15 highlights (Image via Riot Games)

While Shyvanna will be receiving some adjustments this time around, Nami's about to get hit with a few nerfs. Teamfight Tactics fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can look up Riot’s official website. However, for a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Teamfight Tactics 12.15 official notes

Pool Party Eggs in Teamfight Tactics 12.15 (Images via Riot Games)

1) Pool Party Eggs

Players can now splash in style with five different Umbra variants (Lifeguard, Scuba Shark, Sunkissed, Fruity Smoothie, Little Shark) or the Mythic Summer Splash Ao Shin

2) Large Changes in Teamfight Tactics patch 12.15

Cavalier bonus Armor & Magic Resistance: 35/65/95/125 >>> 35/60/85/110

Shimmerscale, Needlessly Big Gem living units needed per 1 gold: 3 >>> 2

Shimmerscale, Mogul’s Mail Health per stack: 5 >>> 8

Trainer 3 Nomsy Damage increase: +100% >>> +200%

Trainer Nomsy Fireball Damage: 100/130/160/200 >>> 85/110/140/175

Trainer 3 Nomsy’s Fireball Damage: 200/260/320/400 >>> 255/330/420/525

Units: Tier 1

Ezreal Mystic Shot Damage: 175/225/300 >>> 200/250/325

Senna Attack Damage: 55 >>> 50

Senna Last Embrace base magic Damage: 275/425/600 >>> 300/500/700

Units: Tier 2

Kayn Health: 700 >>> 750

Kayn Attack Damage: 55 >>> 60

Nami Ebb and Flow Damage: 150/200/250 >>> 150/180/210

Nami Ebb and Flow Healing: 175/200/225 >>> 170/190/210

Twitch Attack Speed: 0.65 >>> 0.7

Units: Tier 3

Step two: Lee Sin… lots of him.

Step three: Dragonmancer Blessing on your boy.

Step four: Jeweled Gauntlet, Infinity Edge, Bloodthirster

Step five: Play the song. You know which one I’m talking about. (Hint in Augment section)

Lee Sin Attack Speed: 0.7 >>> 0.75

Lee Sin Dragon’s Rage Damage: 280/360/480 >>> 295/375/495

Units: Tier 4

Corki Big One Attack Damage ratio: 160/200/350% >>> 155/185/400%

Xayah Health: 700 >>> 750

Xayah Attack Speed: 0.7 >>> 0.75

Units: Tier 5

Shyvana’s Flame Breath now always targets the largest clump

Shyvana starting Mana nerf: 30/60 >>> 0/60

Items

Ornn Item, Eternal Winter Attack Speed Slow: 30% >>> 20%

Ornn Item, Rocket Propelled Fist Health: 400 >>> 350

Gargoyle Stoneplate Armor & Magic Resistance per enemy targeting holder: 18 >>> 16

Augments

Eye of the Storm bonus Ability Power for unit at the center of the board: 40 >>> 45

Eye of the Storm bonus Ability Power post lightning strike Ability Power: 120 >>> 135

Intercosmic Gifts Orb chance to spawn a second Orb: 50% >>> 100%

Intercosmic Gifts Orb drop location shifted slightly higher to make it more noticeable

Stand United Attack Damage per active Trait: 2/3/4 >>> 1/2/3

3) Small Changes in Teamfight Tactics patch 12.15

Traits

Jade percent max Health regeneration: 2/5/8/25% >>> 2/4/8/25%

Units: Tier 1

Karma: If Karma’s target dies while Inner Flame is in the air, the projectile will now explode where the target died

Karma Inner Flame Damage: 220/300/380 >>> 210/280/350

Sett Knuckle Down Attack Damage ratio: 170% >>> 160%

Units: Tier 2

Ashe Volley Damage: 125/175/225 >>> 125/175/250

Units: Tier 4

Daeja Windblast wave Damage: 300/400/1800 >>> 275/375/1800

Shi Oh Yu Jade Form Attack Damage ratio: 265/290/1000% >>> 250/275/1000%

Talon Shadow Assault target Stab base magic Damage: 120/200/700 >>> 120/200/1200

Units: Tier 5

Ao Shin Lightning Rain Damage: 210/400/2500 >>> 225/400/2500

Pyke Death From Below Execute max Health Threshold: 25/33/100% >>> 25/33/1%

Pyke Death From Below primary target Damage: 325/450/5000 >>> 325/450/15000

Pyke Death From Below secondary target(s) Damage: 150/250/5000 >>> 150/250/15000

Yasuo is now invulnerable when performing his execute animation

Augments

Cluttered Mind can now only be offered on 2-1

Lategame Specialist: Players no longer have to pick up the gold granted by Lategame Specialist. The gold is now deposited directly into the player’s gold bank once they reach Level 9

Reckless Spending can no longer be offered on 2-1

4) Modes

Hyper Roll

Damage at round 10-1 has been increased to 30 to match the accelerated late-game damage of Standard and Double Up

Shimmerscale Goldmancer’s Staff Ability Power per gold: 3 >>> 4

5) Bug Fixes

False crescendo: If Sona’s Ability target is hit by Zephyr, Sona will now pick the next farthest unit instead of waiting for that unit to land

Hit a skillshot would ya?: Thresh no longer occasionally fails to cast his Ability if he’s hit by Zephyr

Re-tempered Fate: Improved Bard’s accuracy while searching for the largest clump. This change only affects situations where Bard’s enemies were all isolated (all next to empty hexes)

Daeja will search in a wider line when searching for the most enemies in a line

Frostbite: Verdant Veil will no longer fail to prevent Frozen Heart’s Attack Speed slow on Away boards

Star-up VFX indicators will now update more accurately for players with Pandora’s Bench

Sy’fen’s bite can no longer still be dodged in specific situations where he was CC’d after his charge while his target had dodge chance items

Players will be quickly introduced to these fixes once Teamfight Tactics patch 12.15 arrives.

