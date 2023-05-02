Teamfight Tactics (TFT) patch 13.9 official notes: Kai'Sa nerfs, Viego buffs, Portal changes, and more

Teamfight Tactics (TFT) has revealed the 'For Fun' patch, known as the 13.9 patch, and it has introduced many changes to the portals and their work during different stages of the match. The highlight of Set 8.5 was the portals, which have impacted every match's outcome. The patch also covers specific changes to the Champions based on cost and will ensure that 3-star Five Cost units have a higher chance to win fights.
This article will provide the main highlights of patch 13.9 in Teamfight Tactics.
Official notes for Teamfight Tactics patch 13.9
Portal Changes
Stage 2-6
- Stage 2-6 Portals have a 75% chance of appearing. Demacia, Piltover, Targon, and No Portals each have an equal opportunity of appearing.
- Demacia: Gain 2 item components
- Void: Gain a Thief’s Gloves
- Zaun: Gain ten gold
Stage 3-3
- Stage 3-3 Portals have an 8% chance of appearing. That 8% comprises Portals from Ionia, Shadow Isles, Noxus, and Freljord, all of which have an equal opportunity of appearing.
- Ionia: Target Dummy + 15 gold
- Shadow Isles: Neeko + Two 4-cost Champions
- Noxus: 2 full Item Anvils
- Freljord: Ornn Anvil
Stage 4-3
- Stage 4-3 Portals have a 30% chance of appearing. That 30% comprises Portals from Targon, Piltover, and Shurima, all of which have an equal opportunity of appearing.
- Targon: Gain a Tactician’s Crown
- Piltover: Gain a Loaded Dice, a Lesser Champion Duplicator, a Remover, and a Reforger
- Shurima: Gain a Tome of Traits and six gold
System Changes
- Hitting a 3-star 5-cost is a rare endeavor, occurring in 2.6% of games (across all modes). So, when it happens, we want to ensure it HAPPENS for the player.
- 3-star 5-cost champions now all have an additional 4000 health
Large Changes
Traits
- Defender team Armor: 25/75/200 ⇒ 25/70/180
- Gadgeteen Damage & Damage Reduction per item: 3/10% ⇒ 4/9%
UNITS: TIER 1
- Gangplank Attack Speed: 0.65 ⇒ 0.7
- Kayle Starfire Spellblade AD ratio: 155 ⇒ 175%
UNITS: TIER 2
- Camille Tactical Sweep AD ratio: 210% ⇒ 240%
- Camille Tactical Sweep Disarm Duration: 1.5/1.6/1.75 ⇒ 1.75/1.8/2 sec
UNITS: TIER 3
- Kai’Sa Starcharged Damage: 135/205/335 ⇒ 125/185/310
- Kai’Sa Starcharged Bonus AS: 75% ⇒ 60%
UNITS: TIER 4
- Aatrox Soul Crush Damage: 200/300/1200 ⇒ 220/330/1200
- Aatrox The Darkin Blade Damage: 200/300/1200 ⇒ 220/330/1200
- Garen Mana nerf: 90/180 ⇒ 100/200
- Jhin AD: 65 ⇒ 70
- Miss Fortune Bullet Time Damage: 32/50/150 ⇒ 30/45/150
- Miss Fortune Bullet Time subsequent Damage: 18/27/100 ⇒ 15/24/100
- Viego Health: 950 ⇒ 1000
- Viego Heartbreaker Damage: 240/360/800 ⇒ 260/390/900
Hero Augments
- Ashe - Laser Focus Attack Speed: 50% ⇒ 45%
- Lux - Illuminating Singularity Bonus Damage: 120% ⇒ 150%
- Nasus - Soul Eater Heal on takedown: 300 ⇒ 275
- Jinx - Get Excited! Base AS: 35% ⇒ 30%
- Lee Sin - Cleansing Safeguard Mana Reduction: 10 ⇒ 15
- Pyke - Your Cut Casts per reroll: 3 ⇒ 2
- Rell - Hold the Line Bonus AP: 80 ⇒ 60
- Yasuo - Winds of the Wanderer Bonus Damage: 20% ⇒ 8%
- Jax - Relentless Assault AS per 3 autos: 15% ⇒ 18%
- Riven - Triumphant Return HP Shield: 40% ⇒ 45%
- Garen - Full Power to Sword Mana Reduction: 30 ⇒ 50
- Garen - My Sword is Your Shield HP Shield: 15% ⇒ 12%
- Garen - My Sword is Your Shield, Shield Duration: 6 ⇒ 4 sec
- Warwick - Big Data Damage per 100 HP: 0.75% ⇒ 0.65%
- Warwick - Well Fed Starting HP: 40 ⇒ 60
- Warwick - Well Fed+ Starting HP: 140 ⇒ 150
Augments Change
- LaserCorps Heart, LaserCorps Soul, Gadgeteen Heart, Gadgeteen Crest, and Gadgeteen Crown can now only appear on 4-2.
Small Changes
UNITS: TIER 1
- Wukong Stone Skin Damage: 140/210/315 ⇒ 150/225/335
UNITS: TIER 3
- Jax Adaptive Strike Damage: 80/125/210 ⇒ 85/130/210
UNITS: TIER 5
- Ultimate Ezreal Alternate Ezrealities AD ratio: 133/133/277 ⇒ 133/133/533%
- Syndra, at 3 stars, will now always cast her ability nine times. Even when you don’t have units on the bench.
Item Changes
Ornn (Forge) Items
- Death’s Defiance AS: 20% ⇒ 30%
- Death’s Defiance Armor: 20 ⇒ 30
- Obsidian Cleaver HP: 150 ⇒ 250
- Obsidian Cleaver AD: 20% ⇒ 25%
- Zhonya’s Paradox AP: 40 ⇒ 30
- Zhonya’s Paradox Armor & MR: 40 ⇒ 30
Radiant Items
- Brink of Dawn (Edge of Night) AD: 10% ⇒ 30%
- Brink of Dawn (Edge of Night) Armor: 20 ⇒ 30
- Locket of Targon Prime (Locket of the Iron Solari) Shield Value: 400/500/600 ⇒ 350/400/450
- Bulwark’s Oath (Protector’s Vow) Starting Mana: 45 ⇒ 60
- Quickestsilver (Quicksilver) MR: 20 ⇒ 40
- Quickestsilver (Quicksilver) Crit Chance: 20% ⇒ 40%
- Rapid Lightcannon (Rapid Firecannon) Attack Speed: 99% ⇒ 125%
- Statikk Favor (Statikk Shiv) Damage: 75 ⇒ 65
Bug Fixes
- Burno has been purged of corruption! During some animations, the grey of oblivion no longer plagues Mecha, Feudal Future, & Galactic Victory Burno.
- Fixed bug where Hand of Justice was rolling an extra time on invasion
- Un-Optimal Prime: Fixed bug where Exo Prime Selector was being created when the trait wasn’t active
- Fixed a bug where Crowns and Crests could fail to grant items if you had a full item bench.
- Bad prank: Gadgeteens no longer lose their Damage done, and Damage taken boosts when Prankster procs
- Ironic Spark: Ionic Spark deals damage correctly now.
Edited by Arkaprovo Roy
