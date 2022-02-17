TEC announces first-ever Corporate Esports event inviting company employees to showcase their gaming skills

The Esports Club (TEC) announced the first-ever Corporate Esports event in association with AMD. The Indian organization has come up with another new and exciting event to encourage corporate employees into gaming for the welfare of Indian esports.

The motive behind the event is to offer employees an escape from their "work-from-home blues." The event will have a total prize pool of INR 3 lakh.

With Corporate Esports event, TEC hopes to provide companies a new way to engage with employees

The Esports Club (TEC) is one of the most renowned esports organizations in the country. The organization has hosted several tournaments across different games, providing multiple opportunities for India's esports athletes.

They have now come up with the Corporate Esports event, an exciting new opportunity for working professionals to showcase their skill sets in different games.

The event will have an INR 3 lakh prizepool, where corporate employees will play three different games: Asphalt 9: Legends, Chess.com and World Cricket Championship 3. TEC believes the event will help working professionals a spirited break from their daily routines.

Sportskeeda Esports reached out to Ishaan Arya, co-founder of The Esports Club (TEC) after the announcement of the event, who said:

"Corporate Esports presents a massive untapped opportunity, not just in terms of reaching a new demographic of gamers but also providing companies a brand new way of engaging with their employees in a convenient and safe environment."

The tournament will start from March 11, 2022, and continue until March 27, 2022. The registration process has already started. Interested players can visit this link to register their names for the tournament. The registration process will end on February 28, 2022.

Indian esports has been growing at a rapid pace over the past few years. Big corporations, sponsors, investors and others are coming forward to accelerate this pace as well and offer structured progress. That aside, people from all walks of life have been showing interest in gaming.

Recently, during the Budget 2022, the Indian government also pointed out and accepted the fact that the nation has a great future in esports and gaming. The government also promised to invest more in the Indian AVGC sector (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, and Comics) as well. In that regard, TEC's Corporate Esports event is certainly a step towards a better future.

