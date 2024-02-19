Tech YouTuber JerryRigEverything goes off at X for paying just $60 a month for his content- "Could make more money selling lemonade"

YouTuber Zack "JerryRigEverything" Nelson, with a subscriber base of 8.47 million on YouTube, recently shared a fascinating statistical analysis of his content uploads on X.com and YouTube. The YouTuber conducted a comparative study spanning the last 70 days, disclosing the revenue he generated on the Elon Musk-owned platform.

However, he expressed his disappointment, as he found that the revenue he generated there paled in comparison to YouTube's estimated earnings for the same period. He said:

"For an average non-boosted account like mine, there's definitely no money in creating content specifically for X. I could make more money selling lemonade on a street corner in winter."

How much did JerryRigEverything earn on X.com?

JerryRigEverything is an American YouTuber and technology reviewer. He regularly uploads videos focused on various new phones and other technological innovations. His latest project, however, involved experimenting with how much he would earn on X.com instead of YouTube.

The YouTuber took to his account to disclose that over 70 days, he accumulated over 17.6 million impressions on the Elon Musk-owned platform, resulting in a revenue of $187.66 during that period (slightly over $2 a day):

"With some semi-viral 17.6 Million impressions here on @X over the last 70 days. With all those impressions, X has paid me about $2 a day to post here. ($187.66 total)."

In comparison, he surmised that YouTube would typically pay a significant amount, ranging from $17,000 to $30,000 for the same number of views. He wrote:

"For transparency - those same views over on YouTube would be worth anywhere from $17,000 to $30,000."

Fans react to JerryRigEverything's post

JerryRigEverything's post comparing the revenue earned through X.com and YouTube naturally sparked a lot of reactions, with many pointing out that impressions are not equivalent to views on YouTube. Here are some of the notable reactions:

Here are some more reactions:

The comparison between YouTube and X.com as content-sharing platforms has been ongoing for some time. Among the prominent figures involved was the owner of X.com, Elon Musk, who encouraged MrBeast to upload content on X.com.

Jimmy has disclosed his revenue, which amounted to a staggering $250,000 for just one video. However, he mentioned that he believes advertisers purchased ads on his video simply because it was gaining traction, suggesting that the numbers could be misleading.