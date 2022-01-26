×
Create
Notifications

“Thank you for the memories”: YouTube Gaming head Fwiz announces departure from the company

Fwiz is leaving YouTube Gaming, but a legacy of success is left behind (Image via Sportskeeda)
Fwiz is leaving YouTube Gaming, but a legacy of success is left behind (Image via Sportskeeda)
Jason Parker
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Jan 26, 2022 01:52 AM IST
News

Ryan Wyatt, better known as Fwiz, has officially announced plans to quit YouTube Gaming. As a commentator for MLG, Fwiz had a successful career culminating in being the head of YouTube Gaming.

In a heartfelt post to Twitter, Fwiz said he will start as CEO of Polygon Studios, joining the cryptocurrency industry.

It is bittersweet news to share that I am leaving @YouTube. I have loved every minute of my time here, but it is time for my next endeavor. I am elated to announce that I will be joining @0xPolygon ($MATIC) as their CEO of Polygon Studios. Thank you for the memories! ❤️ https://t.co/VhQxpqDbFO
“It is better sweet news to share that I am leaving @YouTube. I have loved every minute of my time here, but it is time for my next endeavor. I am elated to announce that I will be joining @0xPolygon ($MATIC) as their CEO of Polygon Studios. Thank you for the memories!”

Fwiz moves on from YouTube Gaming

Fwiz saw a great deal of success in his time at YouTube Gaming, pointing out in his farewell statement that the platform has over 250 million logged users daily and has billions of hours of gaming watch time per year. An impressive accomplishment, Wyatt has come a long way from being a commentator and referee in MLG.

From MLG, Machinima, and co-writing a book about OpTic Gaming, Wyatt has only seen success in his field. Leaving YouTube Gaming behind, Fwiz announced his next move.

“I will miss YouTube dearly, but it is time for me to pursue other endeavors in life and where my passions are taking me. I am fascinated by blockchain app development and am beyond thrilled to enter the web3 space. I am elated to announce that I will be joining Polygon Technology as their CEO of Polygon Studios.”

Wyatt’s goal will be to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 and lead Polygon Studios in a variety of spaces - gaming, entertainment, fashion, news, sports, and more. It’s a huge move and gamers worldwide responded with enthusiasm to the announcement.

Twitter reacts to Watt leaving YouTube Gaming

@Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Going to miss you so much on YouTube fwiz!!!! Congrats on your new opportunity!!! Wishing you nothing but the best
@Valkyrae @YouTube @0xPolygon Thank you, Rae. Working with you and seeing you come over to YouTube has been one of the bright spots of my career at YouTube. Keep being such an inspirational force in our industry!

Valkyrae thanked YouTube Gaming's former head for all his work. Wyatt responded with a sweet message. It shows that he has a personal bond with the high-profile names who joined the platform.

@Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Congrats bro
@Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Nothing but love for you bro- good luck on the next step!
@Fwiz @girlhack @YouTube @0xPolygon You are a LEGEND. Excited to continue to follow your journey!
@Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon GG’s man! Congrats! 🎉

Lamar from the Seattle Surge, TimtheTatman and more showed love to Wyatt.

@Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Long way from selling machinima deals in hotel lobbies! ;) Congrats and good luck on this next chapter.

Do Not Peek’s co-founder also discussed Wyatt's journey and congratulated him on his next step.

@Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Major news. Can't have been an easy decision. You've done great things for our industry - and I'm sure that will continue! Congrats!

FaZe’s Sebastian chimed in with positive thoughts and well-wishes.

@Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Wow this is MASSIVE news! Congratulations on your new role, love to see that it's in crypto! You'll be extremely missed from the YouTube Gaming creator community, especially from us mobile creators who you and your team have done so much for.Thank you & best of luck brother!
@Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon You literally saved our community, thank you and congrats! ❤️
@Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Very sad to see you go but interested in seeing what the future brings ❤️

Streamers like ImHybrid praised Wyatt for saving the streaming community and making YouTube Gaming a success. Some were sad to see him leave but seemed excited for Wyatt's next move. Of course, Dr Disrespect had to rib Wyatt on the way out.

@Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon I can’t tell if this is a great win for @0xPolygon …. or for YouTube.
@Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon OH MAN! Damn dude! Huge congrats and best of luck at the new position!
@Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Hell of a legacy you've created at @YouTube, man. Onward, and upward!

Also ReadArticle Continues below

Watt's move to cryptocurrency marks the end of an era for the streaming space and YouTube Gaming. While the company has not announced Watt's successor, the person filling the role has an uphill task as YouTube Gaming's growth has just taken off.

Edited by Srijan Sen
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी