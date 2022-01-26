“Thank you for the memories”: YouTube Gaming head Fwiz announces departure from the company

Ryan Wyatt, better known as Fwiz, has officially announced plans to quit YouTube Gaming. As a commentator for MLG, Fwiz had a successful career culminating in being the head of YouTube Gaming.

In a heartfelt post to Twitter, Fwiz said he will start as CEO of Polygon Studios, joining the cryptocurrency industry.

Ryan Wyatt (fwiz.eth) @Fwiz



I have loved every minute of my time here, but it is time for my next endeavor.



I am elated to announce that I will be joining



Thank you for the memories! It is bittersweet news to share that I am leaving @YouTube I have loved every minute of my time here, but it is time for my next endeavor.I am elated to announce that I will be joining @0xPolygon ($MATIC) as their CEO of Polygon Studios.Thank you for the memories! It is bittersweet news to share that I am leaving @YouTube. I have loved every minute of my time here, but it is time for my next endeavor. I am elated to announce that I will be joining @0xPolygon ($MATIC) as their CEO of Polygon Studios. Thank you for the memories! ❤️ https://t.co/VhQxpqDbFO

Fwiz moves on from YouTube Gaming

Fwiz saw a great deal of success in his time at YouTube Gaming, pointing out in his farewell statement that the platform has over 250 million logged users daily and has billions of hours of gaming watch time per year. An impressive accomplishment, Wyatt has come a long way from being a commentator and referee in MLG.

From MLG, Machinima, and co-writing a book about OpTic Gaming, Wyatt has only seen success in his field. Leaving YouTube Gaming behind, Fwiz announced his next move.

“I will miss YouTube dearly, but it is time for me to pursue other endeavors in life and where my passions are taking me. I am fascinated by blockchain app development and am beyond thrilled to enter the web3 space. I am elated to announce that I will be joining Polygon Technology as their CEO of Polygon Studios.”

Wyatt’s goal will be to bridge the gap between Web2 and Web3 and lead Polygon Studios in a variety of spaces - gaming, entertainment, fashion, news, sports, and more. It’s a huge move and gamers worldwide responded with enthusiasm to the announcement.

Twitter reacts to Watt leaving YouTube Gaming

rae☀️ @Valkyrae @Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Going to miss you so much on YouTube fwiz!!!! Congrats on your new opportunity!!! Wishing you nothing but the best @Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Going to miss you so much on YouTube fwiz!!!! Congrats on your new opportunity!!! Wishing you nothing but the best

Ryan Wyatt (fwiz.eth) @Fwiz @Valkyrae @YouTube @0xPolygon Thank you, Rae. Working with you and seeing you come over to YouTube has been one of the bright spots of my career at YouTube. Keep being such an inspirational force in our industry! @Valkyrae @YouTube @0xPolygon Thank you, Rae. Working with you and seeing you come over to YouTube has been one of the bright spots of my career at YouTube. Keep being such an inspirational force in our industry!

Valkyrae thanked YouTube Gaming's former head for all his work. Wyatt responded with a sweet message. It shows that he has a personal bond with the high-profile names who joined the platform.

Lamar from the Seattle Surge, TimtheTatman and more showed love to Wyatt.

Scott Smith @SirScoots @Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Long way from selling machinima deals in hotel lobbies! ;) Congrats and good luck on this next chapter. @Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Long way from selling machinima deals in hotel lobbies! ;) Congrats and good luck on this next chapter.

Do Not Peek’s co-founder also discussed Wyatt's journey and congratulated him on his next step.

FaZe Sabastian @cbass @Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Major news. Can't have been an easy decision. You've done great things for our industry - and I'm sure that will continue! Congrats! @Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Major news. Can't have been an easy decision. You've done great things for our industry - and I'm sure that will continue! Congrats!

FaZe’s Sebastian chimed in with positive thoughts and well-wishes.

Ash @CWA @Fwiz @YouTube



You'll be extremely missed from the YouTube Gaming creator community, especially from us mobile creators who you and your team have done so much for.



Thank you & best of luck brother! @0xPolygon Wow this is MASSIVE news! Congratulations on your new role, love to see that it's in crypto!You'll be extremely missed from the YouTube Gaming creator community, especially from us mobile creators who you and your team have done so much for.Thank you & best of luck brother! @Fwiz @YouTube @0xPolygon Wow this is MASSIVE news! Congratulations on your new role, love to see that it's in crypto! You'll be extremely missed from the YouTube Gaming creator community, especially from us mobile creators who you and your team have done so much for.Thank you & best of luck brother!

Streamers like ImHybrid praised Wyatt for saving the streaming community and making YouTube Gaming a success. Some were sad to see him leave but seemed excited for Wyatt's next move. Of course, Dr Disrespect had to rib Wyatt on the way out.

Watt's move to cryptocurrency marks the end of an era for the streaming space and YouTube Gaming. While the company has not announced Watt's successor, the person filling the role has an uphill task as YouTube Gaming's growth has just taken off.

