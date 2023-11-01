"That gave me goosebumps": Fans emotional after WoW pro, Snutz, honors Reckful before winning $100k tournament

World of Warcraft streamer and professional player Kelvin "Snutz" recently honored the late WoW icon and his former teammate Byron "Reckful" before winning the WoW Hardcore Mak'gora Tournament Final and bagging $100,000 as prize money.

Byron had passed away in July 2020 after tragically losing his bout with depression. He was considered a legend in the WoW community, having ranked #1 online for six consecutive seasons. Additionally, he was the first player to reach a 3000 rating in the game.

At the fiercely competitive event, Snutz managed to reach the final duel against contender Mohamed "Ziqo."

While live streaming on his Twitch channel prior to the duel, Snutz showed his audience a framed photo of Reckful's iconic WoW character, stating that he cannot lose since Reckful is with him:

"We got Reckful with me boys, we can't lose it. We can't lose it. We can't lose it."

Kelvin managed to win the hard-fought duel against Mohamed, thus earning the prize amount, much to the delight and excitement of the WoW community, as one Reddit user reacted:

"D*mn that gave me goosebumps."

"Snutz is the Goat of WoW PVP" - Fans react to Snutz's emotional tribute to Reckful

After the epic duel came to pass, with Snutz emerging victorious, fans flocked to social media to express their admiration for his skills.

Some praised him for not only being an exceptional player but also for paying homage to a legend in such a meaningful way:

Netizens shared that they were moved by Kelvin's gesture honoring Byron and expressed how Snutz's tribute brought back memories of the World of Warcraft star's incredible talent:

Reddit user u/Tinori23 mentioned how Byron's presence in the gaming community was truly irreplaceable:

Further, Reddit users u/Sadaso and u/JLifeless stated how much they missed Byron, even though they do not necessarily follow World of Warcraft:

Many hailed Snutz as the greatest player in World of Warcraft PVP and praised his strategy-based approach, along with his ability to come out on top in difficult situations, with Reddit user u/SlowMissiles stating:

"Snutz is the Goat of WoW PVP"

One user, u/_yotsuna_, even mentioned how Reckful once called Snutz one of the greatest "new age" PvPers in the WoW community:

The overwhelming support and love shown by fans further solidified the lasting impact Byron had on the gaming world. Hopefully, Snutz's victory will inspire others to continue Reckful's legacy in the game.

Kelvin "Snutz" is a Canadian streamer and World of Warcraft specialist. He participated and won first place at the MLG Pro Circuit in 2010 with his team Complexity Red, consisting of Elliott "Venruki," Byron "Reckful," and Alex "Sodah." As of this writing, he streams on his Twitch channel, where he has over 200,000 followers.

For those uninitiated, the media network One True King (OTK), owned by Twitch stars like Asmongold and Mizkif, partnered up with Blizzard Entertainment and Starforge Systems to hold the WoW Hardcore Mak'gora Event.

Here, participants create characters, level and gear them up within 30 days, and then participate in five PvP duels to eventually reach the finals.