"That's bad a*s!" - Asmongold exclaims in joy at World of Warcraft: The War Within's new hero specializations

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" collaborated with McconnellRet to watch the new World of Warcraft announcements. During the second day of BlizzCon 2023, the MMORPG's Director, Ion Hazzikostas, revealed a list of new hero specializations known as Hero Talents.

This is an update to the existing talent trees, in which players will receive "Hero Talent Points" instead of the new talent points introduced with each expansion.

Asmongold and McconnellRet were surprised to see this, with the One True King (OTK) co-founder exclaiming joyfully:

"Templar! Templar! Herald of the Sun! Holy s**t! There it is! Deathbringer! Rider of the Apocalypse - wait, what? Are they going to give DKs (Death Knights) a mount? Are they going to ride in the combat? No way!"

Commenting on the new World of Warcraft feature, Asmongold said:

"Wow! I can't believe they're actually doing ascendencies. That's bad a*s! (McconnellRet says the feature is 'pretty dope') Yeah!

Fans react to Asmongold's clip

Asmongold's reaction to the new Hero Talents in World of Warcraft: The War Within has garnered over 290 comments. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

According to one fan, Hero Talents resembled Dungeons & Dragons' subclasses. Meanwhile, another community member believed Death Knights and Paladins had the "most interesting" specializations.

What are the new hero specializations in World of Warcraft: The War Within?

A total of 39 new specializations were revealed at the World of Warcraft: The War Within panel on the second day of BlizzCon 2023. Here's the list that Blizzard Entertainment showcased at the event:

Death Knight:

Rider of the Apocalypse

San'layn

Deathbringer

Demon Hunter:

Aldrachi Reaver

Fel-Scarred

Druid:

Keeper of the Grove

Elune's Chosen

Wildstalker

Druid of the Claw

Evoker:

Chronowarden

Ruby Adept

Scalecommander

Hunter:

Sentinel

Pack Leader

Dark Ranger

Mage:

Sunfury

Frostfire

Spellslinger

Monk:

Master of Harmoney

Shadow-Pan

Conduit of the Celestials

Paladin:

Lightsmith

Herald of the Sun

Templar

Priest:

Voidweaver

Oracle

Archon

Rogue:

Deathstalker

Trickster

Fatebound

Shaman:

Stormbringer

Farseer

Totemic

Warlock:

Soul Harvester

Hellcaller

Diabolist

Warrior:

Colossus

Slayer

Mountain Thane

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Ion Hazzikostas shared some more details about the upcoming feature, saying:

"There are 39 total Hero Talent trees. Basically, there are 39 specializations, 39 trees. Each one has two available. So every class will have three to choose from - except Druids have four, and Demon Hunters have two. Those are gonna be tailored to a wide range of fantasies: Past expansions, past heroes, it’s something we’re going to be looking forward to getting feedback from the community about.

He added:

"We're well into building many of these, but not all of them. There’s room to pivot. When it’s announced, and we start hearing from Priests, that they’re super into the Raven idea you just mentioned, that’s something the team could chase."

At the time of writing, World of Warcraft: The War Within has no official release date. However, Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it will be released in 2024 and is currently available for pre-order.