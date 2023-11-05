Esports & Gaming
"That's bad a*s!" - Asmongold exclaims in joy at World of Warcraft: The War Within's new hero specializations

By Aarnesh Shrivastava
Modified Nov 05, 2023 09:24 GMT
Asmongold reacts to World of Warcraft: The War Within
Asmongold reacts to World of Warcraft: The War Within's new hero specializations (Image via World of Warcraft, Asmongold/YouTube, and Sportskeeda)

Twitch star Zack "Asmongold" collaborated with McconnellRet to watch the new World of Warcraft announcements. During the second day of BlizzCon 2023, the MMORPG's Director, Ion Hazzikostas, revealed a list of new hero specializations known as Hero Talents.

This is an update to the existing talent trees, in which players will receive "Hero Talent Points" instead of the new talent points introduced with each expansion.

Asmongold and McconnellRet were surprised to see this, with the One True King (OTK) co-founder exclaiming joyfully:

"Templar! Templar! Herald of the Sun! Holy s**t! There it is! Deathbringer! Rider of the Apocalypse - wait, what? Are they going to give DKs (Death Knights) a mount? Are they going to ride in the combat? No way!"

Commenting on the new World of Warcraft feature, Asmongold said:

"Wow! I can't believe they're actually doing ascendencies. That's bad a*s! (McconnellRet says the feature is 'pretty dope') Yeah!
Fans react to Asmongold's clip

Asmongold's reaction to the new Hero Talents in World of Warcraft: The War Within has garnered over 290 comments. Here's a snapshot of some notable ones:

YouTube community chimes in on the new World of Warcraft feature (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)
YouTube community chimes in on the new World of Warcraft feature (Image via Asmongold Clips/YouTube)

According to one fan, Hero Talents resembled Dungeons & Dragons' subclasses. Meanwhile, another community member believed Death Knights and Paladins had the "most interesting" specializations.

What are the new hero specializations in World of Warcraft: The War Within?

A total of 39 new specializations were revealed at the World of Warcraft: The War Within panel on the second day of BlizzCon 2023. Here's the list that Blizzard Entertainment showcased at the event:

Death Knight:

  • Rider of the Apocalypse
  • San'layn
  • Deathbringer

Demon Hunter:

  • Aldrachi Reaver
  • Fel-Scarred

Druid:

  • Keeper of the Grove
  • Elune's Chosen
  • Wildstalker
  • Druid of the Claw

Evoker:

  • Chronowarden
  • Ruby Adept
  • Scalecommander

Hunter:

  • Sentinel
  • Pack Leader
  • Dark Ranger

Mage:

  • Sunfury
  • Frostfire
  • Spellslinger

Monk:

  • Master of Harmoney
  • Shadow-Pan
  • Conduit of the Celestials

Paladin:

  • Lightsmith
  • Herald of the Sun
  • Templar

Priest:

  • Voidweaver
  • Oracle
  • Archon

Rogue:

  • Deathstalker
  • Trickster
  • Fatebound

Shaman:

  • Stormbringer
  • Farseer
  • Totemic

Warlock:

  • Soul Harvester
  • Hellcaller
  • Diabolist

Warrior:

  • Colossus
  • Slayer
  • Mountain Thane
Hero specialization list for World of Warcraft showcased at BlizzCon 2023 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)
Hero specialization list for World of Warcraft showcased at BlizzCon 2023 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Ion Hazzikostas shared some more details about the upcoming feature, saying:

"There are 39 total Hero Talent trees. Basically, there are 39 specializations, 39 trees. Each one has two available. So every class will have three to choose from - except Druids have four, and Demon Hunters have two. Those are gonna be tailored to a wide range of fantasies: Past expansions, past heroes, it’s something we’re going to be looking forward to getting feedback from the community about.

He added:

"We're well into building many of these, but not all of them. There’s room to pivot. When it’s announced, and we start hearing from Priests, that they’re super into the Raven idea you just mentioned, that’s something the team could chase."
At the time of writing, World of Warcraft: The War Within has no official release date. However, Blizzard Entertainment has announced that it will be released in 2024 and is currently available for pre-order.

