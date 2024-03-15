“That s**t hurt” - IShowSpeed immediately regrets after getting tased live on stream

YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" showcases a daring persona with his on-screen antics. Known for his penchant for creating risky stunts during live broadcasts on YouTube, his recent stream continued in a similar vein. During yesterday's (March 14) stream, Darren instructed his cameraman (Slipz) to administer a taser if he conceded goals in EA FC 24.

As fate would have it, the streamer found himself conceding two goals to a viewer despite ultimately winning the match 3-2. Following a few minutes of contemplation, he eventually underwent the tasing and visibly winced in pain. Watch the clip here (from Slipz's POV):

The streamer cried out:

"That s**t hurt! Oh my god! I'm bleeding (Slipz responds, 'No you're not') Oh f**k! I can't scam, I got one more."

Watch: IShowSpeed's bizarre tasing stunt goes viral

As previously noted, IShowSpeed is well-acquainted with pushing boundaries through his penchant for undertaking peculiar and often perilous stunts. In yesterday's stream, the YouTuber acquired a real taser and assigned Slipz the responsibility of using it on him whenever he conceded a goal during the game.

The streamer issued a challenge to a fan to compete in a game on EA FC 24, with the stipulation that he must avoid conceding any goals or otherwise get tased. Despite the intense condition, he emerged victorious with a score of 3-2.

After the match, the streamer engaged in a prolonged argument with Slipz regarding the repercussions of being tased. In an attempt to evade his predicament, he even resorted to calling up his parents for assistance.

Despite his repeated attempts to evade the situation, his cameraman ended up surprising him with a sudden tasing, lasting for a second or two. Watch the moment in the stream here:

(Timestamp: 02:35:37)

After feigning a seizure, the streamer ultimately underwent the tasing for a second time, as he had indeed conceded two goals during the EA FC 24 game. You can watch the second taser moment here:

(Timestamp: 02:37:58)

What other stunts did IShowSpeed do?

As mentioned earlier, the streamer rarely hesitates to engage in peculiar stunts. On March 6, 2024, IShowSpeed undertook the "extreme sour drink" challenge, consuming a beverage that he instantly regretted.

Another comical yet bizarre stunt that the streamer performed involved placing an actual condom over his head and inserting a soda bottle with Mentos inside it.

Many of these stunts garner mixed reactions from the online community. However, the streamer has also seen unprecedented growth on YouTube, currently boasting over 23 million subscribers.