Valorant community believes Riot should introduce Ranked Rewards like in League of Legends

Fans of Riot Games' first-person shooter game, Valorant, feel that the game deserves a Ranked Rewards system like the one in League of Legends.

Valorant's official release on June 2 was soon followed by the addition of the competitive mode on June 24 with the release of patch 1.02. However, even after five months of Valorant's release, Riot Games are yet to announce any sort of tier-based rewards according to player ranks.

With League of Legends having a tier-based reward system across all ranks, the community had expected that Riot Games would bring in the same system for Valorant. However, Riot Games are yet to provide any official update regarding the matter.

Let's dive into the details of the Ranked Rewards system and also take a look at how it can be implemented in Valorant.

Riot Games' Ranked Rewards system in Valorant?

Redditor u/lmaojunkratbroke recently posted a rather detailed suggestion about a possible Ranked Rewards system in Valorant. Much like League of Legends' rank reward system which ranges all the way from Iron to the top rank of Challenger, the redditor's post on the r/Valorant subreddit has a detailed structure of possible rewards for each season.

According to u/lmaojunkratbroke's suggestion, the Ranked Reward System in Valorant could something like this,

Iron - Bronze - Silver

Unfortunately for those stuck in the bottom three tiers of Valorant, the rewards don't look flattering. Suggestions have been made of a special nametag titled "Unlucky" being a part of a reward pack containing a rank-based player card and weapon charm.

Gold

A pack of rank-themed nametag, player card, and weapon charm is accompanied with an additional 15 Radianite Points for Valorant players who manage to finish a ranked season in the Gold tier.

Platinum

Apart from everything that a Gold-tier player would receive as a reward in Valorant, the Platinum tier reward packs could contain a weapon skin accompanied by one possible weapon upgrade.

Diamond

Other than a rise in the number of skin upgrades being presented in the reward pack for Diamond tier Valorant players, they could also be awarded a total of 30 Radianite Points.

Immortal

Besides a total of three skin upgrades, Immortal-tier players could be rewarded with a total of 60 Radianite Points for their grind and skills.

Radiant

According to the Reddit thread, the highest-ranked players on Valorant could be presented with a unique nametag to flaunt their rank. The thread also suggests a total of 120 Radianite Points apart from a unique Radiant-themed skin pack which will be awarded only to players who achieve the rank in Valorant.

However, with all of this still being speculation, the community needs to remember that it took Riot Games a few seasons before they introduced the Ranked Reward System into League of Legends.

Given that Valorant is yet to complete its first anniversary as an official game, it may be a while before Riot Games introduces a Ranked Rewards system in the rapidly growing FPS game.