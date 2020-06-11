Valorant Tournament - The Esports Club AMD Valorant Cup

The first major Valorant tournament in India; The Esports Club AMD Valorant Cup!

The tournament will give budding Valorant players an opportunity to compete for a prize pool of INR 70K.

Esports Club

Announcement: https://www.instagram.com/p/CBPpbdaH46F/

Registration: https://bit.ly/AMDValorantCup1

Format

Teams from India, Bangladesh & Sri Lanka will face off in a single elimination tournament with best of 1 matches till the Quarter finals. The Semi Finals will be Best of 3 and the finals Best of 5. The INR 70K Prize pool will be split amongst the top 8 to reward as many players as possible, keeping in line with The Esports Club Strategy of empowering and enabling budding Esports Players across the sub-continent.

Quotes from Esports Club

"As a former Overwatch & League of Legends pro player I couldn’t be more excited to be a part of the Valorant Esports Landscape in India. Riot knows how to build an esports ecosystem and they’ve done a phenomenal job with the game so soon after launch. This event is just the first stepping stone in our journey with Valorant in India. "

Mansoor 'Nabu' Ahmed , Head of Operations & Tournament Director, The Esports Club

"We are overwhelmed with the response from the community. Nearly 1000 players signed up within the first 6 hours of announcement and we fully expect to cross our maximum team threshold. The response helps reinforce our belief of helping spread the prize pool amongst as many players as possible; something you will see across all our esports activities."

Ishaan Arya, Co-Founder, The Esports Club

