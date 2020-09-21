The Esports Club launch Dell Gaming TEC CS: GO Pro League for South Asia with Rs 15 lakhs prize pool

The Esports Club is slowly garnering the reputation of being one of the biggest and most successful video game tournament hosts in India.

Not only were they one of the first organizations to host a Valorant tournament in the nation, but they also played a crucial role in making Riot's new shooter popular in India as we find it to be today.

This time around, they have launched a five-month-long Pro League for CS: GO, called the Dell Gaming TEC Pro League, which will be powered by WD Black, and is being hosted in association with ZOTAC Gaming and ACT Fibernet.

The league will have a whopping INR 15 lakh prize pool that will be split between 5 seasons. Not only will each of the seasons be featuring a pot of INR 3 lakh, but the MVP of each season will also be getting a WD Blue NVME SSD.

Format and participation for the Dell Gaming TEC Pro League

Image Credits: The Esports Club

The invitation for the CS: GO league by The Esports Club is open to teams from India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh.

If you and your team are looking to participate, then hop on to their official registration site. The League will allow for a total of 258 teams participating, with the top 24 being eligible to move on to the next round of the competition where they will be divided into three divisions.

Image Credits: The Esports Club

And it's from here that the teams get to work their way up the ladder and secure themselves a chance to have a chunk of the prize pool.

At the end of each season, which will roughly take three weeks to complete, the top three teams from each division will get promoted to the next one, while the bottom three will face relegation.

After the bottom teams are relegated, new slots will be open for other teams to join the division.

The Esports Club's aim in stabilizing the Indian Esports Ecosystem

Image Credits: The Esports Club

When talking about the CS: GO Dell Gaming TEC CS: GO Pro League, the Co-Founder, and Head of Business Development of The Esports Club talked in depth about the organization's plans with the future of the Indian esports scene, he said,

We are extremely excited to be entering the CS: GO esports ecosystem. I feel the TEC Pro League format has a lot to offer and will help create a bit more stability in the Indian esports ecosystem while also allowing teams to constantly compete and improve with high stakes every single month.

And in all honesty, this league is indeed huge news for the CS: GO Indian community. Ever since the pros started leaving the game for Valorant, Valve's shooter has been a dying breed.

And this tournament is just what is required to take the Indian CS: GO competitive stage to the next level.

Deepak Gupta, Country Head of ZOTAC Gaming, added:

At ZOTAC We're always looking for the best possible ways to encourage and engage with our esports audience as we look to reinforce the notion 'Frames Win Games'. The TEC Pro League format is amazing, and will really help develop the esports talent in India.

Ravi Karti, the Head of Marketing, Innovation & Customer Experience ACT Fibernet, said,

The concept of gaming has grown exponentially, and we are at a juncture where the industry is unveiling platforms to hone and foster talent further. In this dynamic sphere, the need of the hour is to render support and strengthen the community to ensure that the spirit of participating and realizing one's potential continues.

ACT Fibernet's endeavor is to continue pushing boundaries and innovating to build a robust infrastructure to enable the community's growth. Gamers can feel the advantage of gaming on ACT Fibernet's future-ready networks that are especially built to provide a seamless experience with the lowest pings.

The success of the Dell Gaming TEC CS: GO Pro League will not just help the professional esports scene of CS: GO, but for every other competitive title in India.