The Fortnite Competitive Amar Trios Cup is Live - $10,000 Prize!

Fans of competitive Fortnite should tune in to the Amar Trios Cup live on Twitch.

This tournament is set for the European region and has a $10,000 prize pool and is set to play out over the 26th and 27th.

(Image Credit: Epic Games)

Amar Cup Host

Many participants in the Amar cup are streaming themselves live on twitch under the Amar Cup tag. Amar himself, the titular host, is hosting his own viewing party in German for any who can speak the language. English language viewers are welcome to join, or to simply watch the streamers directly through their own twitch channels.

Select Fortnite Streamers to Watch

AMAR TRIOS CUP WON GAME 1https://t.co/cCo6ty5NhY — scytes jiraiya48 (@JiraiyaFn) June 26, 2020

Currently, the English language streamer Benjy has the most viewers on Twitch. His team includes MrSavage and fellow streamer Letshe. For French speakers, the channel SolaryFortnite features the team Hunter, DRG, and FlyZ all playing at their best in the hopes of taking the prize pool. For German speakers, aside from Amar’s viewing channel, you can tune into the channel KamoLRF to see Kamo, Issa, and RijasR giving it all they have.

Competitive Fortnite for a Casual Audience

The number one reason to watch competitive gamers is to see what hidden possibilities your game holds. If you’ve ever seen someone so skillful at their sport show off their skills in a way that impressed even people outside of that sport’s community then you’ve seen part of what draws millions of viewers to competitive sporting. Everything from the famous Muhammad Ali rope-a-dope or Evo moment 37, all of these are only possible thanks to professionals intent on taking their sport to the absolute limits of possibility. Fortnite certainly does not lack for impressive play potential too.

Make sure to tune in!