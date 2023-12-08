The Game Awards 2023 end time trends with viewers seemingly tired of length

The Game Awards 2023 end time is currently trending, with viewers seemingly having gotten tired of the show's runtime and the offerings. This year's TGA hasn't had the same glitz and glamor of the past iterations, with the community complaining that there haven't been many exciting or major announcements. Their dissatisfaction is indicated by the decreasing viewer numbers on YouTube and Twitch, as well as numerous critical social media posts.

The Game Awards 2023 runtime and endtime trends as viewers seem fatigued

A quick look at social media seems to indicate that viewers are not satisfied with this year's TGA. While complaints regarding its runtime, ads, and uninteresting trailers have persisted in the past couple of years, 2023 is seeing major pushback from viewers.

When the event began, there were around 385k viewers on Twitch and 884k on YouTube. The numbers have now fallen to 363k on Twitch and 853k on YouTube at the time of writing. Given that we are gearing towards the later stages of the night, which are expected to involve bigger announcements and the Game of The Year reveal, the trend is unusual.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Multiple posts on X (formerly Twitter) categorize The Game Awards 2023 as "boring" and complain that most trailers don't even reveal anything new about the games they are about. One user complained that the majority of the titles shown at the time of writing felt similar, lacking "inspiration" and "imagination."

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

While the runtime of around three hours will always be a tedious affair, The Game Awards 2023 appears to be lacking the excitement that defined it in previous years. The presence of interesting and entertaining trailers or segments throughout would likely have helped maintain viewer engagement.

While there's a bit more to go before the event comes to an end, the community is making their displeasure known. It remains to be seen whether TGA 2023 can salvage the situation with the orchestra performance or a major announcement.