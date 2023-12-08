The Game Awards 2023 website down: Fans report issue with loading times

The Game Awards 2023 website is currently down, with fans reporting issues with loading times and being unable to open it. It is likely buckling under the pressure of an increase in footfall with the yearly event finally going live. After a pre-show of around half an hour, the main section has already started, with titles like Hellblade 2 and God of War Ragnarok DLC showcased.

The Game Awards 2023 website currently down, showing server error

If anyone tries to go to https://thegameawards.com/ as of the time of writing, they will be met with the following prompt:

Error: Server Error

The Server encountered an error and could not complete your request.

Please try again in 30 seconds.

I was able to access the main website after two or three refreshes, but it was clear that the load time had significantly increased. Clicking on different web pages within the website further showcased the same.

It is likely that the dev team of The Game Awards is at the moment trying to ensure that the server doesn't buckle further and crashes. We will update this article if anything like that happens.

To put the matter into perspective, The Game Awards 2023 currently has about 846k live on YouTube and around 385k live on Twitch watching the proceedings. With a large number of viewers likely repeatedly checking the nomination pages or other pertinent information, the website is struggling to cope with it.

The Game Awards 2023 is taking place on December 7 and is currently live. You can catch the live stream on Twitch and YouTube.