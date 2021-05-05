PUBG Mobile may return in May or June as "Battlegrounds Mobile India": Maxtern shares update on game's long-awaited return

There have been a lot of developments cropping up about the return of PUBG Mobile India. The official discord server of the game now suggests that it is most likely going to return under a new name, "Battlegrounds Mobile India."

Further backing up this claim is the fact that the game's official Instagram handle has taken the drastic call to delete all of their posts, leaving just one that says the game is coming soon. Around midnight is when people started noticing this, as PUBG Mobile India proceeded to delete all of their prior posts, one by one.

Maxtern opens up about PUBG Mobile's potential rebranding

In this article, Maxtern, a renowned content creator from the PUBG Mobile circuit, has submitted an exclusive statement to Sportskeeda's Ajay Assudani.

As you may be aware, all posts, except the Coming Soon Teaser that was released last year, have been deleted from the game's Instagram handle. Based on my knowledge, all of this indicates that they are rebranding everything and do not want the previous name to have any presence, and are making a fresh start with "Battlegrounds Mobile India."

I believe an announcement will be made very soon, and the game will most likely be released by the end of May or June; if it does not, the hype surrounding the game will die.

I saw a lot of comments saying that the game did not get permission, but I believe it will be back soon because only one post was left on their Instagram profile and many other developments have occurred.

