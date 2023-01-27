The Hidden and Unknown is a game that might ironically match its exact name if someone was to describe it to the community. In an interview with PCGamesN, the developer clarified that they don't want anyone to buy the game if they can't afford it.

Most games like this one won't make the news or grab the headlines, but things look very different when someone needs to spend $2000. What seems even more bizarre is the fact that the developers are well aware of steep costs, and don't want users to be burdened with the financial pressure.

“I don’t believe anyone will buy it, (and I) discourage anyone from buying it if they can’t afford it, I don’t want to cause trouble.”

Developed by Pro.X, one would tend to think that an indie title would certainly be priced more moderately. After all, AAA games selling for $70 have been causing a stir in the gaming community, as some consumers feel the price hike is unwarranted.

To charge more than a VR headset or the Steam Deck has shocked many in the gaming community. As unbelievable as it sounds, the indie title costs $1,999 on Steam, but it has more interesting facets as well.

The Hidden and Unknown's price on Steam seems like a gimmick and misses justification

When someone observes The Hidden and Unknown, it becomes quite clear that the game's price on Steam has been deliberately put so high. Even the developer believes there's no justification for the price point, especially with what it offers.

The Hidden and Unknown is a type of visual novel that is a text-based game at its core. Based on its Steam description, it aims to widen the perception of human beings regarding deeper concepts about life itself.

Interestingly, it's not just the developers who don't want to force the game on the buyers. It can reportedly be completed in less than two hours, which sits within Steam's refund deadline. So, someone can easily pay the hefty price, try out the experience, and then get all their money back.

The developers also routinely hand out the game's copy as part of giveaways, but don't want to make the title completely free of cost. They want to ensure that it's justified even if someone plays the game for free.

But from the words of the developers and the game's Steam page, it's quite clear that The Hidden and Unknown's $1,999 price point is a marketing gimmick. While there are no attempts to siphon any gamer's hard-earned cash, the number certainly garners quite a lot of attention.

