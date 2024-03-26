"The impact so far is insane": MrBeast reveals giving 20 million meals to people in need with regular philanthropy content

YouTube star Jimmy "MrBeast" took to X to inform his audience of the bounds and leaps the creator has made in philanthropic work. The creator stated that he and his team had been able to provide over 20,000,000 meals to those in need, with an average of around 2,00,000 a month.

The creator, whose philanthropy work cuts across national boundaries, has previously undertaken projects in Kenya, Ukraine, and various other locations. Talking about the success of his charity work, he stated:

"I was just looking over all the Beast Philanthropy videos and the impact so far is insane! We’ve also given 20,000,000 meals to people in need (avg around 2M meals a month now)"

"Most selfless person I know" - MrBeast praises his team for helping him be able to donate nearly 2 million meals a month

Jimmy is known for his large-scale video projects, which involve spending a lot of money on extensive set-ups for his content on his main channel. One such example of this is Jimmy's recent video, titled "Stop This Train, Win a Lamborghini," in which TikTok star Blake Hooker was tasked with protecting the supercar from gunfire and a full-on impact with a train. If he completes the task successfully, he will be awarded a Lamborghini and a prize of $100,000.

Conversely, MrBeast is also known for his impactful charity work across various parts of the globe. He documents his charity work on his channel, Beast Philanthropy, where he has over 23.1 million subscribers. He has personally traveled to different parts of Africa to build wells and provide water to villages and schools. He has been involved in constructing a school and a town and funded free healthcare for children. Furthermore, he has helped provide sustainable electricity to villages in Africa.

In the post made on X, he gave a shoutout to the executive director of Beast Philanthropy, Darren Margolias, stating that it was his sleepless nights that led to the accomplishments of his projects:

"I want to give praise to my partner Darren, he’s the maniac that doesn’t sleep, most selfless person I know, and why these projects happen"

MrBeast has multiple business ventures. His chocolate bar, Feastables, is reportedly selling out so fast that the creator had to restock the shelves personally.

Conversely, MrBeast is all set to have his show on Amazon Prime video. The show is titled Beast Games and has been described by Jimmy as "the largest game show in history." He stated that over 1,000 contestants would be involved in the games in a bid to win the massive prize of $5,000,000.