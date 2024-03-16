Who is Blake Hooker? Everything about the winner of the Lamborghini in MrBeast's latest video

MrBeast's latest video involved a "quarter million dollar" Lamborghini, with participant Blake Hooker tasked with the challenge of protecting the car from various threats. One of the threats consisted of a train heading straight for the car, with it sitting atop the tracks as the car. Another included eight soldiers, who were situated near the car, ready to shoot "10,000" bullets at the automobile.

To protect the Lamborghini and subsequently stand a chance to win it, Blake was given the mission of building whatever defense he wanted in front of the car to shield it from the bullets and the train.

This article dives into who Blake Hooker is, and his emergence as a recurrent participant in MrBeast's videos.

Who is Blake Hooker? TikTok star appears on MrBeast's latest video

Blake Hooker, also known as bhuncho12, is a TikTok celebrity with over 3.2 million followers to his name. The 22-year-old creator posts a variety of videos on the platform, with a majority of them being comedy content involving his girlfriend. He also has a significant fan base on Instagram, with over 608,000 individuals following him on the platform. Blake was also a freshman baseball player, playing in the years 2020 and 2021 for the Flagler Saints.

This is not the first time Blake Hooker has featured in one of Jimmy's videos, appearing as Participant No. 4 in MrBeast's World's Deadliest Laser Maze! video. However, he did not win the challenge, losing to YouTuber Yehslacks, who subsequently won $250,000. He also appeared in another video where he was tasked with protecting $500,000 to keep it but lost the challenge as the money caught on fire and could not be recovered.

However, in this latest challenge, Blake was able to successfully protect the car, with the train derailing at the end and leaving the car relatively unscathed. Furthermore, he also won $100,000 upon successfully completing the mission.

MrBeast's chocolate brand, Feastables, has been making the rounds recently due to the whopping demand being generated for the chocolate bars by Jimmy's fans. He recently revealed that the demand was so high that the bars were sold out almost completely, with him having to consider purchasing more factories to keep supply up.

He has also been compared to "Willy Wonka" by netizens in the past due to his dedicated effort to ensure stocks were available in big outlets like Target and Walmart. He even personally visited various locations to help staff put his product on the shelves for fans to purchase.