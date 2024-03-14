"Feastables is sold out at the moment": MrBeast announces buying more factories to meet demand for his chocolate bars

King of YouTube Jimmy Donaldson, aka MrBeast, recently announced on his X account that his Feastables are almost all sold out and that to meet the enormous demand in the United States alone, he will be buying new chocolate factories. This comes almost a month after Jimmy announced a new version of his bars, and it looks like the snacks have been quite a success.

In a post on X, MrBeast disclosed that only 20% of stores currently had stocks of the new Feastables, and he noted that he will be doing what he can to get that number up:

"Feastables is basically sold out at the moment (around 20% of stores still have some) I’m doing everything I can to get some more chocolate factories up and running! Sorry for not being able to buy it right now :/"

"Great problem to have": Internet reacts after MrBeast announces he is expanding his Festables production to meet demand

Back in February 2024, MrBeast revealed that he and his team had reinvented the chocolate bars that were initially released back in 2022. He promised that the new versions would not just be better than most of the other commercially available chocolate in America but one of the best in the world.

Considering how the new Feastables were getting sold out very fast from stores, the YouTuber-turned-entrepreneur would even go out individually to check on Walmarts near him to make sure stocks were shelved properly after getting complaints from fans.

Moreover, MrBeast seemed to have tackled the situation quite well, garnering praise from fans after getting stores to restock their supply. However, it seems that even the viral king of YouTube is having trouble keeping up with the huge demand, and he recently apologized to his 29 million followers on X.

Jimmy noted that he would need to enlist the help of more chocolate factories to keep the supply in the United States running, and only after it stabilizes would he start launching them in other countries. In a subsequent post, he revealed that stores that border Mexico and Canada have seen a lot more sales, and he pledged to start supplying Feastables to those countries soon.

Fans have been quite understanding, and comparisons between MrBeast and Willy Wonka have become commonplace. Here are some general reactions from X after his recent post, with a flood of positive comments about his business acumen.

Here is our breakdown of the new Feastables and where you can buy them in the United States, complete with a list of all available flavors.