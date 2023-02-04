The Last of Us Part 1 PC port delayed; new release date revealed

The Last of Us Part 1, the graphical remake of the 2013 PlayStation 3 classic, was due for release on PC in about a month's time. Unfortunately, the game has been delayed to almost a month. The Last of Us is easily one of the most recognized and iconic titles on the PlayStation and one that has inspired a generation worth of games on the PlayStation 4.

While the game was released last year for the PlayStation 5, the PC version was said to release some time in 2023, with Naughty Dog finally giving players a concrete release date during The Game Awards 2022.

While fans are understandably haearbroken due to the game's release getting pushed back, the delay isn't that long. So, anyone who was planning to play Naughty Dog's iconic story-driven survival-action title in March 2023, can still do so, just a few weeks later than what they initially planned for.

The Last of Us Part 1's PC version is delayed to March 28, 2023

In an official blogpost as well as an announcement on their social media accounts, developer Naughty Dog announced the delay. Initially planned for release on March 3, 2023, the game will now be released on March 28, 2023.

According to Naughty Dog, the delay will give them a few more days to optimize and polish the game.

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog The Last of Us Part I PC will now be released on March 28. An update from our team: The Last of Us Part I PC will now be released on March 28. An update from our team: https://t.co/lvApDT71Xj

Addressing the delay, Naughty Dog wrote:

"We know a lot of you have been revisiting the story that started it all with The Last of Us Part I on PlayStation 5 console, and we realize many of you have been excited to jump in – some for the first time – when Part I hits PC."

The Santa Monica-based studio stated that the team will take some more time to provide the best experience for players who had to wait for almost a decade to experience Joel and Ellie's story for themselves.

"And so we want to make sure that The Last of Us Part I PC debut is in the best shape possible. These additional few weeks will allow us to ensure this version of The Last of Us lives up to your, and our, standards.

Naughty Dog is really excited to bring The Last of Us Part 1 and its many amazing cast of characters to an entirely new platform.

"We are so excited to bring the game to a new platform, reaching new and returning players with Joel and Ellie’s unforgettable story of survival, and we hope that you’ll continue to look forward to its PC release on March 28."

The Last of Us Part 1 was released as a PlayStation 5 exclusive last year, to glowing reviews from critics. While some players found the $70 price tag a little outrageous, especially for players who already experienced the game on PS4, the graphical remaster made for a great way for newcomers to enjoy Naughty Dog's narrative masterpiece.

The Last of Us has been in the spotlight recently due to the ongoing live-action adaptation of the game, which is considered by many to be one of the best video game adaptations to date. While the PC port was initially planned to be released in early march 2023, the title has now been delayed for more than three weeks, releasing at the end of March 2023.

Naughty Dog @Naughty_Dog The Last of Us Part I is now available worldwide! Thank you to the fans for your support and excitement, and thank you to the studio members and our partners at SIE for your incredible contributions!



Have an awesome adventure -- endure and survive 🦒 The Last of Us Part I is now available worldwide! Thank you to the fans for your support and excitement, and thank you to the studio members and our partners at SIE for your incredible contributions!Have an awesome adventure -- endure and survive 🦒 https://t.co/0vDS2OBzkf

Although the delay isn't that significant, it's still something that PC players will have to contend with.

PC players already had to wait for the game's arrival on their platform of choice for more than a decade at this point, so what's three more weeks?

Poll : 0 votes